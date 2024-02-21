https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/ex-un-expert-if-assange-is-extradited-to-us-no-journalist-in-world-will-be-safe-1116904070.html

Ex-UN Expert: If Assange is Extradited to US No Journalist in World Will Be Safe

Ex-UN Expert: If Assange is Extradited to US No Journalist in World Will Be Safe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may be extradited to the US in the wake of the two-day hearing at London's High Court. What would that mean for freedom of speech?

2024-02-21T10:25+0000

2024-02-21T10:25+0000

2024-02-21T10:25+0000

opinion

julian assange

chelsea manning

geneva

united kingdom (uk)

sweden

the united nations (un)

wikileaks

alfred de zayas

freedom of speech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080407322_0:26:2737:1566_1920x0_80_0_0_cef485f9f04d1c4b8460448020c6bb2d.jpg

A legal team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is fighting to prevent his extradition to the US where he will face 17 counts of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. Assange, who made classified data provided to him by Chelsea (born Bradley) Manning in 2010 public, shedding light on the US' alleged war crimes during its invasions and occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq, could receive a prison term of up to 175 years.De Zayas explained that this principle, known as "non-refoulement", is customary international law and its violation would entail breaches not only of the Geneva Refugee Convention but also of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the UN Convention against Torture (Article 3) and the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.Furthermore, Assange's extradition "would be the culmination of 14 years of vicious lawfare, of the destruction of the rule of law in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and Ecuador, all complicit in this scandal and all too public," argued de Zayas.The retired UN expert highlighted that his colleague, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture Professor Nils Melzer, visited Assange in the UK's Belmarsh prison and called his detention "torture," and urged the WikiLeaks founder's immediate release.De Zayas pointed out that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention examined the case and determined that Assange's detention "constituted a violation of article 9 of the ICCPR and demanded his release."In his capacity as UN independent expert on international order, de Zayas personally met Assange in 2015 at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and similarly demanded his release. The then UN expert also called for the adoption of a Charter of the Rights of Whistleblowers that should protect them from prosecution and ensure that the public is not kept in the dark about crucial matters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210629/ex-un-official-if-assange-were-found-dead-id-suspect-extrajudicial-execution-cia-is-known-for-1083268080.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/assanges-extradition-will-show-whether-freedom-exists-in-west-1116891306.html

geneva

united kingdom (uk)

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

julian assange, wikileaks founder, assange's extradition to the us, us accused assange of espionage, freedom of speech, freedom of press, if assange is extradited no journalist in the world would be safe