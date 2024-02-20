International
Russia
Russia Always Against Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Space - Putin
Russia Always Against Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Space - Putin
Russia has always been against deployment of nuclear weapons in space, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
"Our position is clear and transparent. We have always been categorically against the placement of nuclear weapons in space," Putin said, adding that Russian activities in space are no different from that of other countries, including the US, and they "know about it." Russia never refused dialogue on the strategic stability, Putin added.
17:34 GMT 20.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has always been against deployment of nuclear weapons in space, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Our position is clear and transparent. We have always been categorically against the placement of nuclear weapons in space,” Putin said, adding that Russian activities in space are no different from that of other countries, including the US, and they “know about it.”
Russia never refused dialogue on the strategic stability, Putin added.

Last week, US Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the White House confirmed that the national security threat stems from Russia's ongoing development of anti-satellite capabilities. Later, US President Joe Biden instructed his team to initiate direct diplomatic contacts with Russia in connection with the "security threat" related to Russia.

Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force Gen. John Raymond, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, right, hold the United States Space Force flag as it is presented in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett stands far left. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
World
US Militarizes Space While Using 'Russia Threat' as Smokescreen
15 February, 18:40 GMT
Kirby added that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety.
President Biden then went on to admit that Russian anti-satellite technology does not pose any nuclear threat to Americans or anyone else in the world.
“There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment,” Biden told reporters.
