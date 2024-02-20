https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/russia-always-against-deployment-of-nuclear-weapons-in-space---putin-1116893379.html

Russia Always Against Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Space - Putin

Russia has always been against deployment of nuclear weapons in space, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

“Our position is clear and transparent. We have always been categorically against the placement of nuclear weapons in space,” Putin said, adding that Russian activities in space are no different from that of other countries, including the US, and they “know about it.” Russia never refused dialogue on the strategic stability, Putin added.Kirby added that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety.President Biden then went on to admit that Russian anti-satellite technology does not pose any nuclear threat to Americans or anyone else in the world.

