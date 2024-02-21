International
Highlights From the Singapore Airshow 2024
Highlights From the Singapore Airshow 2024
This February, Singapore is hosting another of its famous aerospace shows, available to both defense industry professionals and the general public. New and advanced types of equipment and an exciting air program suggest nothing short of a truly impressive spectacle.
The Singapore Airshow is an international biennial event that debuted in 2008. The show welcomes government and military delegations and top-level corporate defense executives. It has become a fruitful platform for leading aerospace actors and manufacturers to network, cooperate and share their expertise.Participants in the airshow engage in interindustry discussions, exchange ideas and work out strategies aimed at advancing the global aerospace and defence sector. Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the best moments from this year's show!
Highlights From the Singapore Airshow 2024

21.02.2024
This February, Singapore is hosting another of its famous aerospace shows, available to both defense industry professionals and the general public. New and advanced types of equipment and an exciting air program suggest nothing short of a truly impressive spectacle.
The Singapore Airshow is an international biennial event that debuted in 2008. The show welcomes government and military delegations and top-level corporate defense executives. It has become a fruitful platform for leading aerospace actors and manufacturers to network, cooperate and share their expertise.
Participants in the airshow engage in interindustry discussions, exchange ideas and work out strategies aimed at advancing the global aerospace and defence sector.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the best moments from this year's show!
A Singaporean Air Force's F15SG fighter jet releases flares during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow 2024.

A Singaporean Air Force's F15SG fighter jet releases flares during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow 2024.

A group of people pose for photograph with flags of Singapore and Brazil in front of an Embraer C390 Millennium aircraft.

A group of people pose for photograph with flags of Singapore and Brazil in front of an Embraer C390 Millennium aircraft.

Pilatus PC-21 aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic team, known as the Roulettes, perform during the show's aerial program.

Pilatus PC-21 aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic team, known as the Roulettes, perform during the show's aerial program.

China's Z10ME military helicopter on display.

China's Z10ME military helicopter on display.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly the modified HAL Dhruv helicopters, also known as the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly the modified HAL Dhruv helicopters, also known as the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

A visitor looks at a USAF Reaper drone inside a C17 Globemaster aircraft.

A visitor looks at a USAF Reaper drone inside a C17 Globemaster aircraft.

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the first day of the show.

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the first day of the show.

Military and commercial aircrafts on static display for the public.

Military and commercial aircrafts on static display for the public.

China's COMAC C919 aircraft flies during the debut day of the show.

China's COMAC C919 aircraft flies during the debut day of the show.

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performing their special aerial program.

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performing their special aerial program.

