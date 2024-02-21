https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/highlights-from-the-singapore-airshow-2024-1116902535.html

Highlights From the Singapore Airshow 2024

Highlights From the Singapore Airshow 2024

This February, Singapore is hosting another of its famous aerospace shows, available to both defense industry professionals and the general public. New and advanced types of equipment and an exciting air program suggest nothing short of a truly impressive spectacle.

2024-02-21T10:12+0000

2024-02-21T10:12+0000

2024-02-21T10:12+0000

multimedia

singapore

brazil

china

sputnik

embraer

royal australian air force

c919

airshow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116901227_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1207437f51ba9fe03184825252a84fe1.jpg

The Singapore Airshow is an international biennial event that debuted in 2008. The show welcomes government and military delegations and top-level corporate defense executives. It has become a fruitful platform for leading aerospace actors and manufacturers to network, cooperate and share their expertise.Participants in the airshow engage in interindustry discussions, exchange ideas and work out strategies aimed at advancing the global aerospace and defence sector. Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the best moments from this year's show!

singapore

brazil

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

singapore airshow-2024, singapore airshow, what countries perform at the singapore airshow-2024, participants of the singapore airshow-2024, singapore airshow-2024 photos, singapore airshow-2024 watch