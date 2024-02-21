Highlights From the Singapore Airshow 2024

This February, Singapore is hosting another of its famous aerospace shows, available to both defense industry professionals and the general public. New and advanced types of equipment and an exciting air program suggest nothing short of a truly impressive spectacle.
The Singapore Airshow is an international biennial event that debuted in 2008. The show welcomes government and military delegations and top-level corporate defense executives. It has become a fruitful platform for leading aerospace actors and manufacturers to network, cooperate and share their expertise.Participants in the airshow engage in interindustry discussions, exchange ideas and work out strategies aimed at advancing the global aerospace and defence sector. Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the best moments from this year's show!
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the best moments from this year's show!