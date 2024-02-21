https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/israeli-parliament-approves-resolution-rejecting-unilateral-recognition-of-palestine-1116909068.html
Israeli Parliament Approves Resolution Rejecting Unilateral Recognition of Palestine
The Israeli parliament approved on Wednesday by a vast majority of votes a draft government resolution rejecting the recognition of a Palestinian state by Israel under international pressure.
During the voting, which was broadcast by the parliamentary channel, 99 out of 120 lawmakers supported the resolution. Commenting on the results of the vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he did not recall many occasions when the decision had been made by a majority of 99 out of 120. The prime minister has repeatedly said that there is a broad public consensus in the country regarding any attempts from the outside to impose the recognition of a Palestinian state on Israel. On Sunday, the Israeli cabinet unanimously approved a resolution rejecting unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state and countering international pressure regarding a potential settlement in the Middle East. The resolution read, among other things, that the settlement, to the extent it is achievable, will only be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties without any preconditions. Earlier this month, Axios reported, citing US officials, that Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a private discussion that a recognition of a Palestinian state by the US would be a "prize" for those who arranged the October 7 attacks on Israel and that Israel was concerned about the US's mulling such move at all.
