US Pushing Israel and Palestine Towards Catastrophe - Russian FM Lavrov

US Pushing Israel and Palestine Towards Catastrophe - Russian FM Lavrov

Russia does not see any prospects for a quick stabilization of the situation around the Gaza Strip, especially against the backdrop of Israeli plans to expand the military operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

2024-02-13T11:23+0000

2024-02-13T11:23+0000

2024-02-13T11:23+0000

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has addressed attendees of the 13th annual Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club. The event entitled “Time for decisive action: a comprehensive settlement for the sake of stability in the region” is supported by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.In his speech, Lavrov touched upon a variety of pressing issues about the unraveling developments in the Middle East. No Prospects for Palestine-Israel Settlement at the MomentThe minister emphasized that the recent expansion of Israel's ground operation further into the Gaza Strip dramatically undermines a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict. It is necessary to look for a way out of this catastrophic situation, the minister said, adding that it is the US that is "pushing Palestine, Israel and the entire Middle East into a catastrophe."US Seeks to Exclude Russia From MidEast ResolutionWashington intends to exclude Moscow from international efforts for a Middle East crisis settlement, as the US is betting on its own dominance in the region, Lavrov added.The FM recalled that Washington effectively "blocked the work of international mediators on the Middle East settlement, consisting of Russia, the US, the UN and the EU."Lavrov added that in the current situation, the US applies "its recipes that are divorced from reality and one-sided solutions that ignore the specifics of either countries or the region as a whole."Russia Suggests Holding Intra-Palestinian DialogueAccording to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow plans to hold an inter-Palestinian meeting in the "foreseeable future" with the support of the Palestinians themselves.Lavrov also pointed out that at the UN, Russia had drawn attention to the long-standing Russian initiative to hold consultations involving key countries in the region in order to harmonize their approaches and support the creation of a Palestinian state.Russia Keeps Working on Evacuating People From GazaLavrov also noted that Russia continues to try to evacuate citizens of the Russian Federation and other countries from the Gaza Strip.

