The Russian FM Lavrov is currently on a tour of Latin American countries. He has already visited Cuba and will now travel to Brazil to take part in a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.
Lavrov: Russia Considers Promising Cooperation With Venezuela on Peaceful Atom
03:07 GMT 21.02.2024 (Updated: 03:08 GMT 21.02.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian foreign minister is currently on a tour of Latin American countries. He has already visited Cuba and will now travel to Brazil to take part in a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.
Russia and Venezuela have agreed to further develop cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, with Moscow considering the partnership in the area to be very promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The peaceful use of nuclear energy, which we have also discussed today, is promising as well," the minister told a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil Pinto, in Caracas.
Apart from the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russia and Venezuela are also working on expanding trade and economic relations in various areas, including "oil production, the development of gas fields, agriculture, medicine and pharmaceuticals, space exploration, information and communication technologies and innovations," the top Russian diplomat said.
"We have agreed to increase the pace and volume of cooperation in all these areas," he added.
The Venezuelan foreign minister, for his part, told the press conference that the issues pertaining to strategic cooperation between the two nations had also been raised at Lavrov's meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The top Russian diplomat and Rodriguez paid special attention to the supply of insulin for diabetic patients and the establishment of insulin production in Venezuela, Gil added.
Lavrov also called "very promising" cooperation between Russia and Venezuela within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), as well as the nations' interaction with other member states of these organizations.
"We have also talked about our cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. These are all very promising areas for our joint work with other countries that are members of these structures," stated Lavrov.
OPEC stands for the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has 12 member nations in all. OPEC+ constitutes a larger alliance of this grouping, where the OPEC members are joined by another 10 oil producing countries steered by Russia.
The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that currently includes 12 countries — Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela — and seven observer states such as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.
Russian Foreign Minister further indicated that Russia remains ready to facilitate dialog between the Venezuelan government and opposition to the extent and in the forms that the Venezuelan authorities are interested in, Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We are ready to assist to the extent and in the forms in which the legitimate government of the Bolivarian Republic is interested. That is our firm position. It has never changed, and it remains in force," said Lavrov.