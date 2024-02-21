https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/lavrov-russia-considers-promising-cooperation-with-venezuela-on-peaceful-atom-1116897209.html

Lavrov: Russia Considers Promising Cooperation With Venezuela on Peaceful Atom

The Russian FM Lavrov is currently on a tour of Latin American countries. He has already visited Cuba and will now travel to Brazil to take part in a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

Russia and Venezuela have agreed to further develop cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, with Moscow considering the partnership in the area to be very promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Apart from the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russia and Venezuela are also working on expanding trade and economic relations in various areas, including "oil production, the development of gas fields, agriculture, medicine and pharmaceuticals, space exploration, information and communication technologies and innovations," the top Russian diplomat said. The Venezuelan foreign minister, for his part, told the press conference that the issues pertaining to strategic cooperation between the two nations had also been raised at Lavrov's meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The top Russian diplomat and Rodriguez paid special attention to the supply of insulin for diabetic patients and the establishment of insulin production in Venezuela, Gil added.Lavrov also called "very promising" cooperation between Russia and Venezuela within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), as well as the nations' interaction with other member states of these organizations.Russian Foreign Minister further indicated that Russia remains ready to facilitate dialog between the Venezuelan government and opposition to the extent and in the forms that the Venezuelan authorities are interested in, Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

