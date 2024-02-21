https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/only-west-can-undermine-zelenskys-position-not-loss-of-avdeyevka---medvedchuk-1116899592.html

Only West Can Undermine Zelensky's Position, Not Loss of Avdeyevka - Medvedchuk

The fact that Russian military took control of Avdeyevka cannot undermine the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, only Western countries can do this, Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk told Sputnik

On February 17, Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian commander-in-chief, announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeyevka. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that the Russian military had taken full control of the city. Medvedchuk also told Sputnik that the Ukrainian economy can be restored only in cooperation with Russia.Medvedchuk added that it is "necessary to restore the realization of our exports, it is necessary to increase production and industrial capacities."

