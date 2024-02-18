https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/avdeyevkas-liberation-shows-ukrainian-front-has-begun-to-crack-1116862066.html

Avdeyevka’s Liberation Shows Ukrainian Front ‘Has Begun to Crack’

Avdeyevka’s Liberation Shows Ukrainian Front ‘Has Begun to Crack’

Russian forces entered the heart of the hardened, heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka on Friday, with the Defense Ministry announcing Sunday that Russian troops had advanced over 8.5 kilometers deep into Ukrainian positions behind the front. What are the strategic implications of Avdeyevka’s liberation?

2024-02-18T16:39+0000

2024-02-18T16:39+0000

2024-02-18T16:39+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

karen kwiatkowski

ivan konovalov

ukraine

russia

donetsk

nato

russian army

federal agency for the procurement of military and special equipment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/12/1116861906_0:146:3124:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_0e6a2943bc75cbd852115175370f2002.jpg

The Russian military breached seemingly uncrackable defensive lines in Avdeyevka this week, breaking through kilometers-worth of fortifications and hardened structures built up by Ukraine’s NATO-backed forces from 2015 onward. The collapse of Ukraine’s defensive positions in the settlement, situated just 5 km from the city of Donetsk proper, should help the 600,000+ residents of that embattled Donbass city sleep better at night and make it more difficult for Ukrainian forces to shell using artillery.Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk city-adjacent settlement to be liberated, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the city’s west, and through Veseloye to its north, over the past month and a half.Ukrainian forces began a hasty retreat from Avdeyevka a day before newly-appointed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky gave the order to do so, with White House national security spokesman John Kirby warning before that that the situation in the city was “critical” for Ukrainian forces and that they were suffering unbearable shortages of ammunition.The news of Avdeyevka’s loss immediately gave rise to a blame game in Kiev, with Oleg Soskin, an ex-advisor to former Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma, associating the defeat with Syrsky’s appointment, which he blasted as a “crime against Ukraine.”The timing of Avdeyevka’s fall to Russia could not have come at a worse time for Zelensky, coming right in the middle of his latest fundraising trip abroad, to the Munich Security Conference, where efforts to get Western countries to continue to funnel billions of dollars more into the Ukrainian black hole was front and center.First Major Settlement to Be Freed Since ArtemovskAvdeyevka’s liberation has significance for Russia for a number of reasons, says political and military analyst Sergey Poletaev, cofounder of the Vatfor media project.“This is the first city that we’ve taken since Artemovsk, that is, since May of last year. The city itself is not very large, but it is essentially the last fortified area remaining in the suburbs of Donetsk, which the Ukrainian side has been fortifying since 2014,” Poletaev explained to Sputnik.From here on out, everything will depend “on how big the hole in the front” Russia manages to puncture, with advances threatening to snowball and push Ukrainian forces back rapidly if Kiev proves unable to set up new defensive lines.“A fairly rapid collapse of defenses has taken place before our eyes,” Poletaev said. “It began on February 10 or so. This was the result of the efforts of the Russian Army and the DPR’s First Army Corps, which joined it and bore the brunt of the fighting in this direction. The operation [around Donetsk] began on October 10, and required a very long time to get going,” with Russian forces “looking for an approach, pressing Ukrainian forces from all sides, and in the end Ukrainian defenses began to crack, with the collapse occurring literally within a few days.”Harbinger of Things to Come?“Because the Russian Army prevailed here, a place where Ukrainian forces had constructed trench lines and significant defensive operation, Avdeyevka, for all of its destruction, shows that the best Ukrainian defenses can and will fall,” Karen Kwiatkowski, a former US Air Force officer and DoD senior analyst, told Sputnik.Politically, Kwiatkowski says, Avdeyevka’s loss may prove a disaster for the Kiev regime, either pushing it into negotiations (which Zelensky had previously sworn off), or sparking “unpredictable violence of a Zelensky in extremis, with his loyal commander [Syrsky] executing this violence” against anyone that’s deemed disloyal.Kwiatkowski doesn’t believe that the disaster in the Donbass will nullify Western "support" for Kiev, with Blackrock and other mega corporations perhaps even preferring a “more compact Ukrainian territory” to work with to carry out their plans of turning the Eastern European country into “a modern-day EU colony” of “cheap resources, labor, land and lots of ‘rebuilding’ and WEF-style ‘redesign’ on the books.”Race to Final Ukrainian Defensive Line in the Donbass“If we’re talking about the strategic significance [of Avdeyevka’s liberation, ed.], of course, this greatly weakens the position of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction,” veteran Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/what-is-known-about-liberation-of-avdeyevka-by-russian-forces-1116855534.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/watch-ukrainian-armed-forces-retreat-from-avdeyevka-1116858746.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/russias-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-and-how-it-is-progressing-1105665248.html

ukraine

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why is avdeyevka important, where is avdeyevka, how did russian forces take avdeyevka, what is avdeyevka, who is winning in ukraine