Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Brazil to Participate in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil to participate in the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, taking place from February 21-22, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-02-21T04:14+0000

2024-02-21T04:14+0000

2024-02-21T04:14+0000

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said earlier that the first meeting under the Brazilian chairmanship will be devoted to the issues pertaining to the modern international agenda "with a focus on resolving geopolitical contradictions and reforming global economic institutions." Lavrov, in his address, will talk about Russia's assessment of the challenges facing the international community, their internal causes and dynamics, as well as the steps needed to effectively overcome these issues, the ministry said.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said earlier that Lavrov will note the importance of using all available diplomatic tools, means of peaceful settlement of disputes, mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation to ensure indivisible and sustainable security. The Russian minister will meet with several counterparts from countries with emerging markets on the sidelines of the meeting, Zakharova has said.Assistant US Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui said last week that there were no bilateral meetings to preview between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lavrov. He also said that Brazil did not request the G20 foreign ministers to develop a joint statement on the Ukraine conflict.Russia, at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro from February 21-22, will draw counterparts' attention to the unacceptability of politicization of the G20, which is designed to focus on social and economic challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The ministry added that the G20 should not be considered an alternative to the United Nations Security Council, which has exclusive prerogatives to maintain international peace and security.

