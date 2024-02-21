https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-brazil-to-participate-in-g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-1116897693.html
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Brazil to Participate in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Brazil to Participate in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil to participate in the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, taking place from February 21-22, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-02-21T04:14+0000
2024-02-21T04:14+0000
2024-02-21T04:14+0000
world
russia
brazil
rio de janeiro
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
g20
g20 ministerial meeting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116897839_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_cad84e8d1b644c5505f48adbe7340b50.jpg
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said earlier that the first meeting under the Brazilian chairmanship will be devoted to the issues pertaining to the modern international agenda "with a focus on resolving geopolitical contradictions and reforming global economic institutions." Lavrov, in his address, will talk about Russia's assessment of the challenges facing the international community, their internal causes and dynamics, as well as the steps needed to effectively overcome these issues, the ministry said.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said earlier that Lavrov will note the importance of using all available diplomatic tools, means of peaceful settlement of disputes, mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation to ensure indivisible and sustainable security. The Russian minister will meet with several counterparts from countries with emerging markets on the sidelines of the meeting, Zakharova has said.Assistant US Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui said last week that there were no bilateral meetings to preview between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lavrov. He also said that Brazil did not request the G20 foreign ministers to develop a joint statement on the Ukraine conflict.Russia, at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro from February 21-22, will draw counterparts' attention to the unacceptability of politicization of the G20, which is designed to focus on social and economic challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The ministry added that the G20 should not be considered an alternative to the United Nations Security Council, which has exclusive prerogatives to maintain international peace and security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/lavrov-russia-considers-promising-cooperation-with-venezuela-on-peaceful-atom-1116897209.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/lavrov-top-cuban-diplomat-to-visit-russia-in-2024-1116884517.html
russia
brazil
rio de janeiro
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116897839_51:0:1188:853_1920x0_80_0_0_008554f554ee9ccdc8a7a1b6060e6b04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
g20 foreign ministers meeting, g20 meeting, lavrov has arrived in brazil, lavrov latin america tour, lavrov in rio de janeiro
g20 foreign ministers meeting, g20 meeting, lavrov has arrived in brazil, lavrov latin america tour, lavrov in rio de janeiro
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Brazil to Participate in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
RIO DE JANEIRO, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil to participate in the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, taking place in the city of Rio de Janeiro from February 21-22, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said earlier that the first meeting under the Brazilian chairmanship will be devoted to the issues pertaining to the modern international agenda "with a focus on resolving geopolitical contradictions and reforming global economic institutions."
Lavrov, in his address, will talk about Russia's assessment of the challenges facing the international community, their internal causes and dynamics, as well as the steps needed to effectively overcome these issues, the ministry said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said earlier that Lavrov will note the importance of using all available diplomatic tools, means of peaceful settlement of disputes, mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation to ensure indivisible and sustainable security.
The Russian minister will meet with several counterparts from countries with emerging markets on the sidelines of the meeting, Zakharova has said.
Assistant US Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui said last week that there were no bilateral meetings to preview between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lavrov. He also said that Brazil did not request the G20 foreign ministers to develop a joint statement on the Ukraine conflict.
Russia, at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro from February 21-22, will draw counterparts' attention to the unacceptability of politicization of the G20, which is designed to focus on social and economic challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"During the foreign ministers' meeting, the Russian delegation plans to draw special attention of partners to the unacceptability of politicization of the Group of Twenty, which is, according to the mandate, designed to focus strictly on social and economic challenges," the ministry said in a statement on the website.
The ministry added that the G20 should not be considered an alternative to the United Nations Security Council, which has exclusive prerogatives to maintain international peace and security.