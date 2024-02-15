https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-foreign-spending-bad-policy-lack-of-accountability-dangerous---election-candidate-1116796868.html

Congressional Hopeful Warns US Foreign Spending, Lack of Accountability 'Bad Policy'

US spending overseas is bad policy and the lack of oversight on some of this spending is dangerous for the United States, US congressional candidate Kathleen Winn told Sputnik

Kathleen Winn, a Republican, who is running for election to the US House to represent Arizona's 6th congressional district, spoke with Sputnik about some of the pressing issues pertaining to the US misplaced spendings. Lack of Oversight on Some of Spending 'Dangerous' for the USWinn said that she would be against approving any funding for Ukraine if she was a member of Congress. A US congressional source told Sputnik there is growing Republican opposition to providing more funding to Ukraine but strong Republican support to continue assisting Israel. However, "neocons and warmongers" in the congressional Republican Party will be applying significant pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson to do something on these measures, the source added. US Shouldn't Be Responsible for Paying First Responders' Pensions in UkraineWinn further said the United States should not give Ukraine "another nickel."Winn said she supports US assistance for Israel because it is an important ally of the United States, but "Ukraine isn't."US aid for Ukraine also goes to non-military expenses, including for subsidizing businesses in the country, purchasing seeds and fertilizer for Ukrainian farmers, and paying the salaries of some 57,000 of Ukraine's first responders, according to media reports.Biden US Policies Have 'Failed,' No One is 'Thriving' Last month, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen said that the $34 trillion US national debt is a "scary number" but manageable, because the United States has a "huge" economy.However, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva recently said the United States can show more discipline with respect to public spending as the strength of the US dollar and post-pandemic excesses in government expenditures are feeding into global inflation.Concerns Over the US-Mexico Border CrisisWinn represents a district in southern Arizona on the border with Mexico, which is starting to become the next hot spot for illegal immigration after Texas deterred a surge in its region.Winn also suspects there may be terror cells inside the United States as a result of a record level of illegal immigration on the southern border.According to the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Threat Assessment, last year, US border agents encountered a growing number of migrants on the FBI's terrorist watchlist trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border.

