Tucker Carlson Says Boris Johnson Wants $1Mln to Discuss Ukraine Conflict

Tucker Carlson said that former UK PM Boris Johnson wants $1mln from him to talk about the Ukraine conflict in the wake of Carlson’s recent interview with Russian President Putin.

"It gets out that we’re doing it [interviewing Putin], and I’m immediately denounced by this guy called Boris Johnson … So I put in a request for an interview with Boris Johnson," Carlson said in an interview with TheBlaze. "Finally, one of his advisers gets back to me and says, ‘He will talk to you, but it’s going to cost you a million dollars.’ He wants a million dollars."Johnson’s adviser said the former prime minister would be willing to explain his position on Ukraine for the six-figure fee, Carlson said. In November 2023, Ukraine’s former chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia, said Johnson talked Kiev out of signing an agreement with Moscow to end the conflict in spring 2022. Johnson has previously denied the accusations.Johnson could not have traveled to Ukraine without consulting the United States, Putin said earlier this month. Putin did not request $1 million to participate in an interview, Carlson noted, adding that Johnson is "a lot sleazier" than Putin.

