Biden Administration Wants Ukraine Conflict to Continue, Refusing Diplomacy - US Senator
Biden Administration Wants Ukraine Conflict to Continue, Refusing Diplomacy - US Senator
US Senator Tommy Tuberville said on Thursday that the Biden administration wants the conflict in Ukraine to continue, which is why it has declined to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
“We need to get diplomacy, but there’s nobody in this White House — Secretary of State or Biden — that can actually go over and negotiate,” Tuberville said during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “We’ve done more negotiating in one month with Israel and Hamas… than we have for two years with Ukraine and Russia. We just want that war to continue on.” The United States “forced” the conflict by pushing NATO on Ukraine, Tuberville said. Tuberville said he has not voted for more money to go to Ukraine because he believes the country cannot win the conflict. Former US President Donald Trump would end the conflict if reelected in 2024, Tuberville said.
Biden Administration Wants Ukraine Conflict to Continue, Refusing Diplomacy - US Senator

17:56 GMT 22.02.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Tommy Tuberville said on Thursday that the Biden administration wants the conflict in Ukraine to continue, which is why it has declined to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
“We need to get diplomacy, but there’s nobody in this White House — Secretary of State or Biden — that can actually go over and negotiate,” Tuberville said during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “We’ve done more negotiating in one month with Israel and Hamas… than we have for two years with Ukraine and Russia. We just want that war to continue on.”
The United States “forced” the conflict by pushing NATO on Ukraine, Tuberville said.
Tuberville said he has not voted for more money to go to Ukraine because he believes the country cannot win the conflict.
Former US President Donald Trump would end the conflict if reelected in 2024, Tuberville said.
