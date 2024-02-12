https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-must-start-talks-to-end-ukraine-conflict-not-fund-it---senate-candidates-campaign-1116747248.html

US Must Start Talks to End Ukraine Conflict, Not Fund It - Senate Candidate's Campaign

The US must start negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine instead of continuing to provide security assistance to Kiev, US Senate candidate Michael Hoover's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The war in Ukraine could and should have been prevented, we need to start the negotiations to end this conflict," campaign spokesperson Hannah Ellithorpe said. "Instead, we are funding a war that has no end." The campaign pointed out that the US is not engaged in any diplomatic activity to broker peace in Ukraine, nor is it effectively monitoring US funds to Ukraine, and all the while the country has a crisis on the US southern border.Last week, Senate Republicans blocked a $118 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and border policy reforms, saying it would not do enough to deter illegal immigration. The Senate is currently working on passing a $95 billion foreign aid bill that would provide security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but excludes any border security measures. A vote on this bill is expected as early as Wednesday.The US has provided more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.

