Bundestag Votes Against Opposition's Draft Resolution Demanding Supply of Taurus to Kiev

The German parliament, Bundestag, voted on Thursday against the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Alternative for Germany (AfD) which directly calls on the German government to begin supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles

"182 voted in favor, 480 against, 5 abstained," the chairman of the Budestag said.Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.

