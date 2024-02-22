Bundestag Votes Against Opposition's Draft Resolution Demanding Supply of Taurus to Kiev

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/bundestag-votes-against-oppositions-draft-resolution-demanding-supply-of-taurus-to-kiev-1116921258.html
The German parliament, Bundestag, voted on Thursday against the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Alternative for Germany (AfD) which directly calls on the German government to begin supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German parliament, Bundestag, voted on Thursday against the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Alternative for Germany (AfD) which directly calls on the German government to begin supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
"182 voted in favor, 480 against, 5 abstained," the chairman of the Budestag said.
The main issue with the supply of Taurus missiles is their range of 500 kilometers (311 miles), which makes them capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Germany has previously not supplied Kiev with weapons with similar characteristics. The German expert community has even discussed whether the missiles could be programmed so that they could not be used against the Russian territory.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid
to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation
in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict
by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.