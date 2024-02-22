EU Commission Supports Excluding Russia's Agricultural Products From Sanctions

International
The European Commission is sticking to its position of excluding Russian agricultural products from the scope of the EU's sanctions packages, Olof Gill, a commission spokesman, said on Thursday
"Russian agricultural imports are outside the scope of European sanctions for the reason that these are considered essential for maintaining global food security, that continues to be the position," Gill told a midday briefing. The European Union, in particular, has already adopted 12 sanctions packages and approved the 13th package earlier this week. However, the restrictions exclude agricultural and other products in order "not to harm the Russian population."
13:31 GMT 22.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission is sticking to its position of excluding Russian agricultural products from the scope of the EU's sanctions packages, Olof Gill, a commission spokesman, said on Thursday.
"Russian agricultural imports are outside the scope of European sanctions for the reason that these are considered essential for maintaining global food security, that continues to be the position," Gill told a midday briefing.

Western countries and their allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

The European Union, in particular, has already adopted 12 sanctions packages and approved the 13th package earlier this week. However, the restrictions exclude agricultural and other products in order "not to harm the Russian population."
