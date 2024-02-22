Netanyahu Vows to Restore Security of Israel's Northern Border by All Means Necessary

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/netanyahu-vows-to-restore-security-of-israels-northern-border-by-all-means-necessary-1116927776.html

Israel will restore security on its northern border, shared with Lebanon be it through the use of force or with political measures, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

"In the North we have a plain goal - to bring back the local residents. To bring back the local residents, we have to restore the sense of security, we have to restore security. This will be achieved. We do not give up on it. We will achieve it by one of the two ways: either via military measures, if it is necessary, or via political measures, if it is possible. Anyway, Hezbollah has to understand that we will restore security. I hope this message will be heard,” Netanyahu said, visiting one of the northern military bases. As for the Gaza Strip, the Israeli prime minister said the war will be continued until the complete defeat of Hamas and return of all hostages. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes in areas along the Israeli-Lebanese border since last October, which pushed some 80,000 Israelis in the country's north from their homes. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 29,300 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

