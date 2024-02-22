International
Russia
Putin Calls Biden's Statement About Him 'Rude'
Putin Calls Biden’s Statement About Him ‘Rude’
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described US President Joe Biden's statement addressed to him as "rude."
Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during his presidential campaign tour. "Rude," the president said, when reacting to Biden’s statement.Putin mentioned his previous statement where he said that Biden is more preferable US president for Russia than former US President Donald Trump
© Sputnik / Sergei Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described US President Joe Biden's statement addressed to him as "rude."
Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during his presidential campaign tour.
"Rude," the president said, when reacting to Biden's statement.
Americas
Kremlin Weighs in on Biden’s 'Crazy SOB' Remark Aimed at Russian Leader
09:20 GMT
Putin mentioned his previous statement where he said that Biden is more preferable US president for Russia than former US President Donald Trump
"And judging by what he just said, I'm absolutely right, because this is an adequate reaction to what I said," Putin said, adding that Biden "can not just say thank you."
