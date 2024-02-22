https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-calls-bidens-statement-about-him-rude-1116925454.html

Putin Calls Biden’s Statement About Him ‘Rude’

Putin Calls Biden’s Statement About Him ‘Rude’

ussian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described US President Joe Biden’s statement addressed to him as "rude."

2024-02-22T16:11+0000

2024-02-22T16:11+0000

2024-02-22T16:11+0000

russia

vladimir putin

us

joe biden

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116925293_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_6c704acd1b7ce620c4b86d69239fd341.jpg

Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during his presidential campaign tour. "Rude," the president said, when reacting to Biden’s statement.Putin mentioned his previous statement where he said that Biden is more preferable US president for Russia than former US President Donald Trump

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/biden-calling-russian-leader-crazy-sob-unlikely-to-offend-putin---kremlin-1116915552.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden calls putin son of a bitch, biden statement about putin is rude, putin reacts to biden