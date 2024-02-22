https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-calls-bidens-statement-about-him-rude-1116925454.html
Putin Calls Biden’s Statement About Him ‘Rude’
Putin Calls Biden’s Statement About Him ‘Rude’
ussian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described US President Joe Biden’s statement addressed to him as "rude."
2024-02-22T16:11+0000
2024-02-22T16:11+0000
2024-02-22T16:11+0000
russia
vladimir putin
us
joe biden
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116925293_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_6c704acd1b7ce620c4b86d69239fd341.jpg
Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during his presidential campaign tour. "Rude," the president said, when reacting to Biden’s statement.Putin mentioned his previous statement where he said that Biden is more preferable US president for Russia than former US President Donald Trump
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/biden-calling-russian-leader-crazy-sob-unlikely-to-offend-putin---kremlin-1116915552.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116925293_235:0:2966:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e498846b9151851ec860ecbbb6098c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden calls putin son of a bitch, biden statement about putin is rude, putin reacts to biden
biden calls putin son of a bitch, biden statement about putin is rude, putin reacts to biden
Putin Calls Biden’s Statement About Him ‘Rude’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described US President Joe Biden’s statement addressed to him as "rude."
Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB
" during his presidential campaign tour.
"Rude," the president said, when reacting to Biden’s statement.
Putin mentioned his previous statement where he said that Biden is more preferable US president for Russia than former US President Donald Trump
"And judging by what he just said, I’m absolutely right, because this is an adequate reaction to what I said," Putin said, adding that Biden "can not just say thank you."