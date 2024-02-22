https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/biden-calling-russian-leader-crazy-sob-unlikely-to-offend-putin---kremlin-1116915552.html

Kremlin Weighs in on Biden’s 'Crazy SOB' Remark Aimed at Russian Leader

The shameful statements of US President Joe Biden are unlikely to offend Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during his presidential campaign tour. Biden demonstrates the behavior of a Hollywood cowboy, but does not succeed, the spokesman added. Biden Cusses Russian President, Says Trump Compares Himself to NavalnyThe US president also said that Trump was comparing himself to Navalny, claiming that he was being persecuted by US authorities. "Some of the things that this fellow's [Trump] been saying like he's comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country's become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I don't know where the hell this comes from," the US president said.Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases in what the Republican politician calls an attempt by the Democratic establishment to prevent him from returning to the White House. The most serious charges could cost Trump 20 years in prison. If the sentences are added up, he could be behind bars for more than 700 years.

