Kremlin Weighs in on Biden’s 'Crazy SOB' Remark Aimed at Russian Leader
09:20 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 22.02.2024)
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with participants of the We Are Together nationwide volunteer campaign
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The shameful statements of US President Joe Biden are unlikely to offend Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during his presidential campaign tour.
"As the press secretary of the Russian president, I can say that such shameful statements from the head of state of the United States are unlikely to somehow hurt the head of another state, especially President Putin," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Biden demonstrates the behavior of a Hollywood cowboy, but does not succeed, the spokesman added.
"It is clear that Mr. Biden demonstrates the behavior in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for the sake of domestic political interests ... I do not think that is possible. And so, just as a citizen of Russia, I really want to say — ask your assistants to make a selection for you and find at least one offensive statement addressed to you by President Putin. And once again, this is very shameful," Peskov said.
Biden Cusses Russian President, Says Trump Compares Himself to Navalny
"This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs quoted Biden as saying at a fundraiser event in San Francisco.
The US president also said that Trump was comparing himself to Navalny, claiming that he was being persecuted by US authorities.
"Some of the things that this fellow's [Trump] been saying like he's comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country's become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I don't know where the hell this comes from," the US president said.
On Friday, the Russian prison service said that Navalny died while incarcerated, adding that an investigation into the cause of death is underway. President Joe Biden said on the same day that the United States is unaware of how exactly Navalny died but he nevertheless blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has called such statements by Western politicians outrageous and unacceptable.
16 February, 22:35 GMT
Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases in what the Republican politician calls an attempt by the Democratic establishment to prevent him from returning to the White House. The most serious charges could cost Trump 20 years in prison. If the sentences are added up, he could be behind bars for more than 700 years.