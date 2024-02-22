https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/ukrainian-opposition-politician-medvedchuk-lists-conditions-for-ukraine-conflict-cessation-1116920006.html
Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Lists Conditions for Ukraine Conflict Cessation
Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Lists Conditions for Ukraine Conflict Cessation
Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has told Sputnik that there are three conditions to put an end to the Ukraine conflict, which include the West's recognition and provision of security guarantees to sovereign countries, treating human life as a priority and the establishment of a new world order
2024-02-22T12:49+0000
2024-02-22T12:49+0000
2024-02-22T12:52+0000
world
viktor medvedchuk
ukraine
west
kiev
sputnik
un general assembly
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116870171_0:0:1273:716_1920x0_80_0_0_de9b01ec979eb2711442f5e8ce0c8586.jpg
Conditions for Ending the Ukraine Conflict"In my opinion, there are three conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The first condition is that there is a collective West, which is trying to impose a monopoly on international relations ... To achieve a peaceful settlement, the collective West should recognize countries that are not part of this collective West, including Russia. To recognize their independence and sovereignty, to recognize and give security guarantees on the impossibility of a military invasion of these countries," Medvedchuk told Sputnik in an interview on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the 2014 coup in Ukraine. The politician said that the second condition was related to prioritizing human lives in all political issues, including in political and military conflicts, "because if there is no priority for human lives in international relations, it is a tragedy." The protests eventually turned into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014. It also resulted in the estrangement of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the subsequent offensive against it by new authorities in Kiev.Kiev Cannot Replace Western Aid With Internal SourcesMedvedchuk emphasized that Western aid to Ukraine cannot be replaced by any internal sources due to the country’s financial problems. In 2022, the Ukrainian budget deficit was estimated at 53-55%, while normally it should not exceed 3%, the politician said, adding that means the budget revenues were estimated at $35-40 billion, while the country needs $80-85 billion. In 2023, the budget deficit was 48-52%, so Kiev needed some $41 billion to maintain the budget, Medvedchuk said.Medvedchuk on Maintaining Contact With Putin"I can say, yes, such communication is taking place. Everything else, I think, concerns other issues and other areas," Medvedchuk told Sputnik.Medvedchuk, who was charged with treason and financing terrorism in Ukraine, was transferred to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in 2022. The politician, deprived of both citizenship and a parliamentary mandate in Ukraine, considers the criminal cases opened against him to be political persecution.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/how-euromaidan-triggered-ukraines-nine-year-war-on-donbass-1116864693.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/ukraines-bloody-maidan-coup-see-how-it-started-1116905208.html
ukraine
west
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116870171_159:0:1114:716_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b7d8878c806011490c302c7278fa89.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Lists Conditions for Ukraine Conflict Cessation
12:49 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 22.02.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has told Sputnik that there are three conditions to put an end to the Ukraine conflict, which include the West's recognition and provision of security guarantees to sovereign countries, treating human life as a priority and the establishment of a new world order.
Conditions for Ending the Ukraine Conflict
"In my opinion, there are three conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The first condition is that there is a collective West, which is trying to impose a monopoly on international relations ... To achieve a peaceful settlement, the collective West should recognize countries that are not part of this collective West, including Russia. To recognize their independence and sovereignty, to recognize and give security guarantees on the impossibility of a military invasion of these countries
," Medvedchuk told Sputnik in an interview on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the 2014 coup in Ukraine.
The politician said
that the second condition
was related to prioritizing human lives in all political issues, including in political and military conflicts, "because if there is no priority for human lives in international relations, it is a tragedy
."
"And the third condition is that everything should be done to establish a new world order. The old security conditions of countries created on the basis of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council are outdated, they are no longer efficient," Medvedchuk also noted.
In November 2013, a series of protests broke out in Ukraine over the authorities' decision to halt a policy aimed at integration with the European Union. The unrest quickly turned radical, with the country's opposition calling for a national revolution. More than 100 people died in clashes between Ukrainian security forces and rioters.
The protests eventually turned into a coup
, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014. It also resulted in the estrangement of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the subsequent offensive against it by new authorities in Kiev.
Kiev Cannot Replace Western Aid With Internal Sources
Medvedchuk emphasized
that Western aid to Ukraine cannot be replaced by any internal sources due to the country’s financial problems.
"As of today, the Western aid to Ukraine is the key element of the country’s existence and its ability to conduct military actions. I do not want to refer to the numbers which are constantly published by mass media. I will give the concrete reasons for such a statement and will prove my point. The thing is that the aid provided cannot be replaced by any internal sources," he added.
In 2022, the Ukrainian budget deficit was estimated at 53-55%, while normally it should not exceed 3%, the politician said, adding that means the budget revenues were estimated at $35-40 billion, while the country needs $80-85 billion. In 2023, the budget deficit was 48-52%, so Kiev needed some $41 billion to maintain the budget, Medvedchuk said.
"In such circumstances, not only is it impossible for the country to fight, providing itself with ammunition, machinery and arms, but it can not even exist as a state for these 18 million remaining citizens, as it needs to maintain pensions, social issues, provide workplaces," the politician said.
Medvedchuk on Maintaining Contact With Putin
"I can say, yes, such communication is taking place. Everything else, I think, concerns other issues and other areas," Medvedchuk told Sputnik.
Medvedchuk, who was charged with treason and financing terrorism in Ukraine, was transferred to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in 2022. The politician
, deprived of both citizenship and a parliamentary mandate in Ukraine, considers the criminal cases opened against him to be political persecution.