https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/ukrainian-opposition-politician-medvedchuk-lists-conditions-for-ukraine-conflict-cessation-1116920006.html

Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Lists Conditions for Ukraine Conflict Cessation

Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Lists Conditions for Ukraine Conflict Cessation

Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has told Sputnik that there are three conditions to put an end to the Ukraine conflict, which include the West's recognition and provision of security guarantees to sovereign countries, treating human life as a priority and the establishment of a new world order

2024-02-22T12:49+0000

2024-02-22T12:49+0000

2024-02-22T12:52+0000

world

viktor medvedchuk

ukraine

west

kiev

sputnik

un general assembly

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116870171_0:0:1273:716_1920x0_80_0_0_de9b01ec979eb2711442f5e8ce0c8586.jpg

Conditions for Ending the Ukraine Conflict"In my opinion, there are three conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The first condition is that there is a collective West, which is trying to impose a monopoly on international relations ... To achieve a peaceful settlement, the collective West should recognize countries that are not part of this collective West, including Russia. To recognize their independence and sovereignty, to recognize and give security guarantees on the impossibility of a military invasion of these countries," Medvedchuk told Sputnik in an interview on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the 2014 coup in Ukraine. The politician said that the second condition was related to prioritizing human lives in all political issues, including in political and military conflicts, "because if there is no priority for human lives in international relations, it is a tragedy." The protests eventually turned into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014. It also resulted in the estrangement of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the subsequent offensive against it by new authorities in Kiev.Kiev Cannot Replace Western Aid With Internal SourcesMedvedchuk emphasized that Western aid to Ukraine cannot be replaced by any internal sources due to the country’s financial problems. In 2022, the Ukrainian budget deficit was estimated at 53-55%, while normally it should not exceed 3%, the politician said, adding that means the budget revenues were estimated at $35-40 billion, while the country needs $80-85 billion. In 2023, the budget deficit was 48-52%, so Kiev needed some $41 billion to maintain the budget, Medvedchuk said.Medvedchuk on Maintaining Contact With Putin"I can say, yes, such communication is taking place. Everything else, I think, concerns other issues and other areas," Medvedchuk told Sputnik.Medvedchuk, who was charged with treason and financing terrorism in Ukraine, was transferred to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in 2022. The politician, deprived of both citizenship and a parliamentary mandate in Ukraine, considers the criminal cases opened against him to be political persecution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/how-euromaidan-triggered-ukraines-nine-year-war-on-donbass-1116864693.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/ukraines-bloody-maidan-coup-see-how-it-started-1116905208.html

ukraine

west

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine