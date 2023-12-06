https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/us-helped-overthrow-ukraines-elected-govt-in-2014---gop-rep--1115421058.html
US 'Helped Overthrow' Ukraine's Elected Gov't in 2014 - GOP Rep.
The US helped overthrow Ukraine's lawfully-elected government in 2014, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.
The US helped overthrow Ukraine's lawfully-elected government in 2014, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson. The so-called Euromaidan protests in Kiev culminated in the February 2014 coup d'etat, which brought radical pro-EU and pro-NATO politicians to power and plunged Ukraine into crisis, leading to the current conflagration.Washington has been “sabre-rattling” against Russia ever since, drumming up sanctions and restrictions that were obviously going to have “consequences,” and that is exactly what happened, the Republican congressman underscored.Massie joined Carlson’s show on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s push for more funding for Ukraine, even though it is a conflict the Kiev regime “cannot win.”Massie went on to explain that the American military-industrial complex reaps profits from “deadly munitions” manufacturing in the US. He referenced a letter that President Joe Biden’s head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young sent to Speaker Mike Johnson just recently, arguing the need for spending more on Ukraine. "And what they said is they want to revitalize our defense industrial base,” Massie said, but pointed out:“And they sent a list of states that would get money when we spend, you know, money on deadly munitions because they have to be manufactured in Alabama or Ohio or Texas,” Massie added.Ukraine will not be able to take control of the Crimean Peninsula, it will not be able to win the conflict, and it is immoral to finance the "depletion of Russia" at the expense of the lives of Ukrainians, Thomas Massie underscored. He also clarified that the US is spending twice as much on destroying Ukraine's infrastructure with its lethal assistance as on its own bridges and roads, and Kiev will also be asked to rebuild it at American expense.At this point, Tucker Carlson highlighted that those in the US who “prevented a peace deal” and were intent on fueling the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine were fighting a “war they cannot win.”Agreeing with the host, Massie summed up that “to support this money you have to be economically illiterate and morally deficient.”It should be noted that the White House administration has recognized that the funds previously allocated for the Kiev regime are close to being depleted. In her aforementioned letter to lawmakers, Shalanda Young said the US would run out of funding for funneling weapons to Ukraine by the end of the year. Lack of continued funding would “kneecap” Kiev, Young warned.Amid GOP skepticism about propping up Ukraine, the Republicans have been insisting on changes to the US-Mexico border policy amid the migrant crisis as a precondition for the assistance. Further heated negotiations are expected this week.
In October, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for a whopping $106 billion support package that would include funds for Israel and Ukraine, but since then the Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a heated debate over continuing to prop up the Kiev regime.
The US helped overthrow Ukraine's lawfully-elected government
in 2014, Rep. Thomas Massie
, R-Ky., said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.
The so-called Euromaidan protests in Kiev culminated in the February 2014 coup d'etat
, which brought radical pro-EU and pro-NATO politicians to power and plunged Ukraine into crisis, leading to the current conflagration.
Washington has been “sabre-rattling
” against Russia ever since, drumming up sanctions and restrictions that were obviously going to have “
consequences,” and that is exactly what happened, the Republican congressman underscored.
“Almost nobody in Washington, DC will admit this through their voting record… They know it, but they won’t admit it, and they won’t vote that way,” he said.
Massie joined Carlson’s show on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s push for more funding for Ukraine
, even though it is a conflict the Kiev regime “cannot win
.”
Since the appointment of Mike Johnson as new speaker of the House of Representatives on October 25, the US Congress has not approved any proposed package of aid for Ukraine. President Joe Biden has been pushing Congress to greenlight aid worth $106 billion for Ukraine, and Israel, along with other needs. However, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a standalone assistance package for Israel only. The Senate, mostly controlled by the Democrats, blocked the initiative.
Massie went on to explain that the American military-industrial complex reaps profits from “deadly munitions” manufacturing in the US. He referenced a letter that President Joe Biden’s head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young sent to Speaker Mike Johnson just recently, arguing the need for spending more on Ukraine. "And what they said is they want to revitalize our defense industrial base,” Massie said, but pointed out:
"You know, they’re saying the quiet part out loud that congressmen tend to vote for this stuff because a lot of this federal spending that goes to Ukraine is actually laundered back to the military-industrial complex. And in some ways, not very efficiently, but in some ways, it enriches people in their districts and the stockholders, some of whom are congressmen.”
“And they sent a list of states that would get money when we spend, you know, money on deadly munitions because they have to be manufactured in Alabama or Ohio or Texas,” Massie added.
Ukraine will not be able to take control of the Crimean Peninsula
, it will not be able to win the conflict, and it is immoral to finance the "depletion of Russia
" at the expense of the lives of Ukrainians, Thomas Massie underscored. He also clarified that the US is spending twice as much on destroying Ukraine's infrastructure
with its lethal assistance
as on its own bridges and roads
, and Kiev will also be asked to rebuild it at American expense.
At this point, Tucker Carlson highlighted that those in the US who “prevented a peace deal
” and were intent on fueling the proxy war against Russia
in Ukraine were fighting a “war they cannot win
.”
“They’re saying we have a moral obligation,” Carlson stated, “But no one ever mentions that we have abetted the killing of an entire generation of Ukrainian men that will not be replaced.”
Agreeing with the host, Massie summed up that “to support this money you have to be economically illiterate and morally deficient.”
It should be noted that the White House administration has recognized that the funds previously allocated for the Kiev regime are close to being depleted
. In her aforementioned letter to lawmakers, Shalanda Young said the US would run out of funding for funneling weapons to Ukraine by the end of the year. Lack of continued funding would “kneecap
” Kiev, Young warned.
Amid GOP skepticism
about propping up Ukraine, the Republicans have been insisting on changes to the US-Mexico border policy amid the migrant crisis
as a precondition for the assistance. Further heated negotiations are expected this week.