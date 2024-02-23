https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/czech-republic-to-contribute-to-eu-mission-in-red-sea-with-2-soldiers---army-1116930644.html

Czech Republic to Contribute to EU Mission in Red Sea With 2 Soldiers - Army

The Czech armed forces said it would send two military personnel to take part in the EU's naval mission to secure shipping in the Red Sea amid ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

"In early March, we will send two of our military personnel to participate in the EU Aspides naval mission," the Czech army said in a statement on Telegram. The army added that its delegates would work at the headquarters of the operation in the Greek city of Larissa.Sweden said earlier that it would send four servicemen to participate in the operation, while Denmark said it would send only one. Participants in the mission will not strike Houthi positions in Yemen, as the operation will be purely defensive, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier in February.The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

