Estonia Uncertain on Support for Dutch Prime Minister as Next NATO Chief - Tallinn

Estonia is still undecided on support for outgoing Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO secretary general, needing more time to make a decision, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier this week, US media reported that US President Joe Biden is supporting Rutte as successor to current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Two-thirds of NATO countries are now backing Rutte’s nomination to lead NATO, the report said. However, the decision will require unanimity among NATO countries. Tallinn plans to make a decision about whether to support Rutte by the time of the NATO summit in Washington this summer, the ministry added. Politico reported earlier this week that Eastern European countries believed a politician who had failed to meet the 2% of GDP defense spending target in the Netherlands while leading the country should not be appointed as NATO chief. Romania reportedly intends to nominate its incumbent President Klaus Iohannis as a candidate.Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO secretary general after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.

