https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/houthis-notify-companies-of-ban-on-passage-of-us-uk-israeli-ships-near-yemen-1116933164.html

Houthis Notify Companies of Ban on Passage of US, UK, Israeli Ships Near Yemen

Houthis Notify Companies of Ban on Passage of US, UK, Israeli Ships Near Yemen

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on Thursday issued a formal notification to shipping and insurance firms of its prohibition on the passage of Israeli-, United States- and United Kingdom-affiliated ships through sea routes near Yemen, a source in the movement's leadership told Sputnik

2024-02-23T06:51+0000

2024-02-23T06:51+0000

2024-02-23T06:51+0000

world

red sea crisis

middle east

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

israel

houthi

ansar allah

gaza strip

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116553146_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e88b1ae1dbc770eeb54a6b63675ec6bd.jpg

"Yes, reports about notification to ship insurers and companies of a ban on the passage in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden of Israeli-, US- or UK-affiliated vessels by authorities in northern Yemen are true," the source said. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday that the movement has carried out three military operations against US and UK vessels and Israel’s Eilat. On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the movement has attacked 48 vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, fired 183 drones and rockets at Israel, held over 1,100 military drills, parades and marches, and trained more than 273,000 fighters in 20 weeks since the start of the movement's military actions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/us-observes-significant-increase-in-houthi-attacks-on-ships-in-past-48-72hrs--pentagon-1116931948.html

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

israel

gaza strip

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea