https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/eu-approves-naval-mission-to-protect-navigation-in-red-sea---italian-foreign-minister-1116879005.html
EU Approves Naval Mission to Protect Navigation in Red Sea - Italian Foreign Minister
EU Approves Naval Mission to Protect Navigation in Red Sea - Italian Foreign Minister
The EU foreign ministers have approved the launch of a naval mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea amid an increase in attacks on cargo ships by Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, with Italy set to take over the command of the forces, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday
2024-02-19T16:16+0000
2024-02-19T16:16+0000
2024-02-19T16:16+0000
military
red sea crisis
antonio tajani
italy
red sea
yemen
houthi
european union (eu)
houthi movement
houthi rebels
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116878808_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_714a08abc3c821e742475350dc02b0d0.jpg
"At a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we have just approved the launch of a military operation Aspides, where Italy will take command of the forces," Tajani wrote on X (former Twitter). Participants in the mission will not strike Houthi positions in Yemen, as the operation will be purely defensive, Tajani said earlier in February. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/houthis-bring-down-second-us-reaper-drone-as-red-sea-crisis-escalates-1116875086.html
italy
red sea
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116878808_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23072b71179ef1978c7611ceecb25610.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
EU Approves Naval Mission to Protect Navigation in Red Sea - Italian Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU foreign ministers have approved the launch of a naval mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea amid an increase in attacks on cargo ships by Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, with Italy set to take over the command of the forces, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.
"At a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we have just approved the launch of a military operation Aspides, where Italy will take command of the forces," Tajani wrote on X (former Twitter).
Participants in the mission will not strike Houthi positions in Yemen
, as the operation will be purely defensive, Tajani said earlier in February.
The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.
This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions
in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.