https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/eu-approves-naval-mission-to-protect-navigation-in-red-sea---italian-foreign-minister-1116879005.html

EU Approves Naval Mission to Protect Navigation in Red Sea - Italian Foreign Minister

EU Approves Naval Mission to Protect Navigation in Red Sea - Italian Foreign Minister

The EU foreign ministers have approved the launch of a naval mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea amid an increase in attacks on cargo ships by Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, with Italy set to take over the command of the forces, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday

2024-02-19T16:16+0000

2024-02-19T16:16+0000

2024-02-19T16:16+0000

military

red sea crisis

antonio tajani

italy

red sea

yemen

houthi

european union (eu)

houthi movement

houthi rebels

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116878808_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_714a08abc3c821e742475350dc02b0d0.jpg

"At a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we have just approved the launch of a military operation Aspides, where Italy will take command of the forces," Tajani wrote on X (former Twitter). Participants in the mission will not strike Houthi positions in Yemen, as the operation will be purely defensive, Tajani said earlier in February. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/houthis-bring-down-second-us-reaper-drone-as-red-sea-crisis-escalates-1116875086.html

italy

red sea

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea