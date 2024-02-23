https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/russia-to-seek-from-lithuania-eu-compliance-with-kaliningrad-transit-obligations---moscow-1116934485.html

Russia to Seek From Lithuania, EU Compliance With Kaliningrad Transit Obligations - Moscow

Russia to Seek From Lithuania, EU Compliance With Kaliningrad Transit Obligations - Moscow

Russia will seek from Lithuania and the European Union the fulfillment of political and legal obligations for uninterrupted passenger and cargo transit to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

2024-02-23T07:55+0000

2024-02-23T07:55+0000

2024-02-23T07:55+0000

world

maria zakharova

kaliningrad

russia

lithuania

european union (eu)

russian railways

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116220652_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2bae76fab595b591b34403adf8da0cbd.jpg

Lithuania has decided to close the Lavoriskes and Raigardas crossings on the border with Belarus on March 1, as well as prohibit the boarding of passengers at the Kena and Kybartai railroad stations. However, passenger trains of the Russian company Russian Railways have been traveling to Kaliningrad through Lithuania for several years without boarding or disembarking passengers on Lithuanian territory. Zakharova said the decision will not affect Russian citizens traveling on transit trains to the Kaliningrad Region using a simplified railway travel document, since in this case boarding/disembarking is carried out only at the final destinations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/the-wests-hate-crime-problem-destroy-war-hero-monuments-but-protect-satanist-statues-1116715140.html

kaliningrad

russia

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kaliningrad and eu, kaliningrad and europe, kaliningrad transit