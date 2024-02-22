https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/west-doubles-military-presence-on-belarus-russia-borders-since-2020---belarus-minister-1116925064.html

West Doubles Military Presence on Belarus, Russia Borders Since 2020 - Belarus Minister

The West has increased the number of personnel and tanks on the borders with Russia and Belarus by 50% to 100% in the past four years, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Thursday

"Look [on the map]: here is 2020 and here is 2024. I will not voice the figures, but you can see the changes in personnel alone. There is a 1.5 to 2 times growth. Even in terms of tanks: there were 69, now there are 129.... These groupings are not static, we also see them very well," Khrenin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. He cited the Pabrade military range in Lithuania, located 15 km (9.3 miles) from the border with Belarus, as an example. Khrenin said that the US promised to form the battalion temporarily, but it is still there.

