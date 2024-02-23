https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/two-years-of-anti-russian-sanctions-in-numbers-1116926607.html

Two Years of Anti-Russian Sanctions in Numbers

The unprecedented sanction pressure against Russia initially sought to crumble its economy and destabilize the domestic political situation. However, over the course of the last two years, the Russian economy has proven itself to be much more resilient than the US and the EU had hoped for.

The EU introduced a 13th package of sanctions that targeted Russia's military-industrial complex today after the US announced additional sanctions earlier this week. Since 2022, Russia has withstood over 15,000 sanctions in various sectors. The vigorous restrictions cut Russian banks off from international payment systems, restrict tech imports, and have major corporations abandon the Russian market. Check out Sputnik’s infographics to see an illustrated layout of the number and origin of sanctions Russia has withstood in the past two years.

