International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/13th-eu-sanctions-package-against-russia-includes-194-individuals-entities---document-1116936880.html
13th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia Includes 194 Individuals, Entities - Document
13th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia Includes 194 Individuals, Entities - Document
The European Union has included in its 13th sanctions package against Russia a total of 194 individuals and legal entities, the Council of the EU said on Friday
2024-02-23T10:13+0000
2024-02-23T10:13+0000
world
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
eu council
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
eu sanctions
western sanctions
india
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106769431_0:960:2048:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_9d220842d2124003fb8fecd2bc0cddea.jpg
"The Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the document said. As a result, the new sanctions package brings the number of restrictive measures taken in connection with the Ukraine conflict against individuals and legal entities to over 2,000, the statement read.Sanctions Against 27 Companies Extend to Third CountriesThe sanctions also involve 27 companies that allegedly support Russia's military-industrial complex, including those from third countries, the EU Council noted."The Council added 27 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector. Some of these entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex," the document also read.Earlier, Moscow's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) confirmed a robust 5.5% GDP growth for the third quarter in December and upgraded its annual GDP growth estimate for January-September to 3% (up from the previous 2.9%). This positive tendency de facto pushes Russia to be Europe's economic leader, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with Expert magazine.The incessant economic pressure from the EU, as well the United States, initially sought to crumble the Russian economy. Instead, Russia has not only withstood the unprecedented external strain, but managed to show steady growth indicators, to the surprise of its adversaries. A number of bold Russian foreign policy efforts have likewise secured new bilateral economic alliances and further strengthened the existing ones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/eu-plans-for-new-russia-sanctions-driven-by-desire-to-please-us---budapest-1116880874.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/gdp-sanctions-two-economic-blocs-brics-versus-g7-performance-in-2023-1116860247.html
russia
ukraine
sri lanka
china
serbia
kazakhstan
thailand
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106769431_0:768:2048:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_047193dcdd1adde71b341a606b516836.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anti-russian sanctions, new sanctions against russia, what are new eu sansctions against russia, american sanctions against russia, us sanctions against russia, are anti-russian sanctions working
anti-russian sanctions, new sanctions against russia, what are new eu sansctions against russia, american sanctions against russia, us sanctions against russia, are anti-russian sanctions working

13th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia Includes 194 Individuals, Entities - Document

10:13 GMT 23.02.2024
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARDEuropean Commission
European Commission - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has included in its 13th sanctions package against Russia a total of 194 individuals and legal entities, the Council of the EU said on Friday.
"The Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the document said.
As a result, the new sanctions package brings the number of restrictive measures taken in connection with the Ukraine conflict against individuals and legal entities to over 2,000, the statement read.

Sanctions Against 27 Companies Extend to Third Countries

The sanctions also involve 27 companies that allegedly support Russia's military-industrial complex, including those from third countries, the EU Council noted.
US President Joe Biden reacts at the start of the European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, March 2022. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
World
EU Plans for New Russia Sanctions Driven by Desire to 'Please' US - Budapest
19 February, 17:49 GMT
"The Council added 27 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector. Some of these entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex," the document also read.

After Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine in 2022, first the US, and then shortly after Europe, adopted comprehensive sanctions against Russia. However, the anti-Russian restrictions failed to yield the desired effect, as Moscow managed to withstand external economic and political pressure, showing steady economic growth over the period of the conflict.

Earlier, Moscow's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) confirmed a robust 5.5% GDP growth for the third quarter in December and upgraded its annual GDP growth estimate for January-September to 3% (up from the previous 2.9%). This positive tendency de facto pushes Russia to be Europe's economic leader, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with Expert magazine.
BRICS logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2024
Economy
GDP, Sanctions, Two Economic Blocs: BRICS Versus G7 Performance in 2023
18 February, 16:59 GMT
The incessant economic pressure from the EU, as well the United States, initially sought to crumble the Russian economy. Instead, Russia has not only withstood the unprecedented external strain, but managed to show steady growth indicators, to the surprise of its adversaries. A number of bold Russian foreign policy efforts have likewise secured new bilateral economic alliances and further strengthened the existing ones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала