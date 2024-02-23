https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/13th-eu-sanctions-package-against-russia-includes-194-individuals-entities---document-1116936880.html

13th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia Includes 194 Individuals, Entities - Document

13th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia Includes 194 Individuals, Entities - Document

The European Union has included in its 13th sanctions package against Russia a total of 194 individuals and legal entities, the Council of the EU said on Friday

2024-02-23T10:13+0000

2024-02-23T10:13+0000

2024-02-23T10:13+0000

world

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

eu council

russian economy under sanctions

us sanctions

eu sanctions

western sanctions

india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106769431_0:960:2048:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_9d220842d2124003fb8fecd2bc0cddea.jpg

"The Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the document said. As a result, the new sanctions package brings the number of restrictive measures taken in connection with the Ukraine conflict against individuals and legal entities to over 2,000, the statement read.Sanctions Against 27 Companies Extend to Third CountriesThe sanctions also involve 27 companies that allegedly support Russia's military-industrial complex, including those from third countries, the EU Council noted."The Council added 27 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector. Some of these entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex," the document also read.Earlier, Moscow's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) confirmed a robust 5.5% GDP growth for the third quarter in December and upgraded its annual GDP growth estimate for January-September to 3% (up from the previous 2.9%). This positive tendency de facto pushes Russia to be Europe's economic leader, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with Expert magazine.The incessant economic pressure from the EU, as well the United States, initially sought to crumble the Russian economy. Instead, Russia has not only withstood the unprecedented external strain, but managed to show steady growth indicators, to the surprise of its adversaries. A number of bold Russian foreign policy efforts have likewise secured new bilateral economic alliances and further strengthened the existing ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/eu-plans-for-new-russia-sanctions-driven-by-desire-to-please-us---budapest-1116880874.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/gdp-sanctions-two-economic-blocs-brics-versus-g7-performance-in-2023-1116860247.html

russia

ukraine

sri lanka

china

serbia

kazakhstan

thailand

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anti-russian sanctions, new sanctions against russia, what are new eu sansctions against russia, american sanctions against russia, us sanctions against russia, are anti-russian sanctions working