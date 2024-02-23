https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/unga-meeting-on-ukraine-solely-to-promote-political-agenda---russian-envoy-1116942839.html

UNGA Meeting on Ukraine Solely to Promote Political Agenda - Russian Envoy

Friday's meeting at the UN General Assembly on Ukraine is only a part of the Western political agenda and does not reflect reality, the Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

“Anyone who is capable of an independent unbiased analysis of the situation - it is obvious that the topic under discussion today at the United Nations General Assembly has nothing to do with reality and serves solely to promote a political agenda,” Nebenzia said in the United Nations hall during a meeting on Ukraine. The truth is very uncomfortable for our Western colleagues because they would have to admit that they provoked Ukraine, he added. On Friday the United Nations is having two meetings on Ukraine - one in the General Assembly Hall and the second one at the UN Security Council. Some UN members feel the need to remember two years since the Russian Special Operation in Ukraine has started.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia and his Deputy Dmitry Polyanskiy left on Friday the UN General Assembly Hall during a meeting on Ukraine after Nebenzia delivered his speech, while Russia’s diplomatic expert remained in the seat.The Russian Mission to the UN told Sputnik that it was not supposed to be a gesture and the seat did not remain empty.The diplomats left during a speech by Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, who was offended by their departure, saying that there can be no dialogue with the Russians.In diplomacy, leaving seats can be interpreted as a gesture of disagreement with the topic or the speaker, yet it can be done purely because the person has more important work arrangements to fulfill.Earlier today, Nebenzia said in his speech that anyone capable of an independent analysis knows this meeting serves "solely to promote a political agenda."Today the United Nations is having two meetings on Ukraine - one in the General Assembly Hall and the second one at the UN Security Council. Some UN members feel the need to remember two years since the Russian Special Operation in Ukraine began.

