Why Did West Put Ukraine Funding Onto Back Burner?
Despite the US’ desire to see the conflict in Ukraine rage on, the White House knows full well that the Kiev regime is biting the dust, Indian professor Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that US assistance for Ukraine "has now ground to a halt."She added that Ukraine is "now on the back burner of the Western mindset," and that the escalation in Yemen after US and UK strikes on the Houthis is "more important for the West now, because commercial shipping is at risk."“If this war escalates it will be dangerous economically and militarily with global impacts,” she warned.As for Global South nations, Chenoy went on, they are especially up in arms against “any other war” because they all face “developmental challenges and internal issues that they have to concentrate on; many countries are indebted, many have their own conflicts.”
Why Did West Put Ukraine Funding Onto Back Burner?
Despite the US’ desire to see the conflict in Ukraine rage on, the White House knows full well that the Kiev regime is biting the dust, Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor and dean of the School of International Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that US assistance for Ukraine
"has now ground to a halt."
"While the US would like to sustain the war in Ukraine, because none of its objectives have been met, Washington can see the Ukraine conflict is unwinnable and Russia has the upper hand strategically," Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor and dean of the School of International Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.
She added that Ukraine is "now on the back burner of the Western mindset,"
and that the escalation in Yemen after US and UK strikes on the Houthis
is "more important for the West now, because commercial shipping is at risk."
This is a "creeping escalation of a regional war," which Chenoy stressed no one doesn’t want to see because "it can really damage the global economy" and negatively impact oil and other commodities.
“If this war escalates it will be dangerous economically and militarily with global impacts,” she warned.
As for Global South nations, Chenoy went on, they are especially up in arms against “any other war” because they all face “developmental challenges and internal issues that they have to concentrate on; many countries are indebted, many have their own conflicts.”
“So the Global South does now want to see any conflagration in the Middle East, because if oil prices go up, they are the first to be impacted negatively. They would express neutrality in such a conflict and call for immediate peace. They also appeal to the Houthis, to not endanger commercial shipping, keep sea lanes safe and secure and negotiate a resolution of the Palestine issue,” Chenoy concluded.