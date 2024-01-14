https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/why-did-west-put-ukraine-funding-onto-back-burner-1116159041.html

Why Did West Put Ukraine Funding Onto Back Burner?

Why Did West Put Ukraine Funding Onto Back Burner?

Despite the US’ desire to see the conflict in Ukraine rage on, the White House knows full well that the Kiev regime is biting the dust, Indian professor Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that US assistance for Ukraine "has now ground to a halt."She added that Ukraine is "now on the back burner of the Western mindset," and that the escalation in Yemen after US and UK strikes on the Houthis is "more important for the West now, because commercial shipping is at risk."“If this war escalates it will be dangerous economically and militarily with global impacts,” she warned.As for Global South nations, Chenoy went on, they are especially up in arms against “any other war” because they all face “developmental challenges and internal issues that they have to concentrate on; many countries are indebted, many have their own conflicts.”

