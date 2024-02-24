International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-38-approaching-record-low---poll-1116946695.html
Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 38%, Approaching Record Low - Poll
Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 38%, Approaching Record Low - Poll
US President Joe Biden's approval rating has declined to 38%, one point away from his all-time low and significantly below the typical reelection benchmark, according to a Gallup poll.
2024-02-24T04:36+0000
2024-02-24T04:36+0000
americas
us
joe biden
gallup
2024 us presidential election
poll
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114521700_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b273292164b513ff2faf6c6528b5efb1.jpg
The poll tracked Biden's job approval ratings among US adults across six key issues including his overall job performance, the situation in Ukraine, the US economy, the Middle East conflict, immigration issues, and foreign affairs. The poll revealed that public satisfaction with immigration issues fell to a "new low" of 28%, 3 points down from November. Biden's approval rating for handling the conflict between Israel and Hamas is down by 2 points to 30%.The approval ratings for Biden's handling of the US economy and the Ukraine conflict have improved to 36% and 40%, respectively. Biden's approval rating has remained below 44% since August 2021, and his average third-year rating of 39.8% ranks as the second lowest among post-World War II presidents during their first term, the pollster said.The poll was conducted from February 1-20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/us-senatorial-candidate-tremendous-favor-for-trump-in-michigan-1116946505.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/bidens-reliance-on-notecards-raises-concerns-among-democrat-donors--reports-1116941859.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114521700_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9456c71abf7cdc9b6041b75bd00a41ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us 2024 elections, biden ratings, gallup poll, reelections us., biden chances to be reelected
us 2024 elections, biden ratings, gallup poll, reelections us., biden chances to be reelected

Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 38%, Approaching Record Low - Poll

04:36 GMT 24.02.2024
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2023.
US President Joe Biden at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's approval rating has declined to 38%, one point away from his all-time low and significantly below the typical reelection benchmark, according to a Gallup poll released on Friday.
The poll tracked Biden's job approval ratings among US adults across six key issues including his overall job performance, the situation in Ukraine, the US economy, the Middle East conflict, immigration issues, and foreign affairs.
The poll revealed that public satisfaction with immigration issues fell to a "new low" of 28%, 3 points down from November. Biden's approval rating for handling the conflict between Israel and Hamas is down by 2 points to 30%.
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Commit to Caucus Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 27, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
Analysis
US Senatorial Candidate: ‘Tremendous Favor’ For Trump in Michigan
04:10 GMT
The approval ratings for Biden's handling of the US economy and the Ukraine conflict have improved to 36% and 40%, respectively.
Biden's approval rating has remained below 44% since August 2021, and his average third-year rating of 39.8% ranks as the second lowest among post-World War II presidents during their first term, the pollster said.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
Americas
Biden’s Reliance on Notecards Raises Concerns Among Democrat Donors – Reports
Yesterday, 16:29 GMT
The poll was conducted from February 1-20.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала