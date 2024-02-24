https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-38-approaching-record-low---poll-1116946695.html

Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 38%, Approaching Record Low - Poll

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has declined to 38%, one point away from his all-time low and significantly below the typical reelection benchmark, according to a Gallup poll.

The poll tracked Biden's job approval ratings among US adults across six key issues including his overall job performance, the situation in Ukraine, the US economy, the Middle East conflict, immigration issues, and foreign affairs. The poll revealed that public satisfaction with immigration issues fell to a "new low" of 28%, 3 points down from November. Biden's approval rating for handling the conflict between Israel and Hamas is down by 2 points to 30%.The approval ratings for Biden's handling of the US economy and the Ukraine conflict have improved to 36% and 40%, respectively. Biden's approval rating has remained below 44% since August 2021, and his average third-year rating of 39.8% ranks as the second lowest among post-World War II presidents during their first term, the pollster said.The poll was conducted from February 1-20.

