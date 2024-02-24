https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/see-inside-nato-supplied-starlink-equipped-ukrainian-command-post-in-avdeyevka-coke-plants-ruins-1116950356.html

See Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins

See Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins

Russian forces fully freed the Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka on February 17, capturing the city’s coke and chemical plant two days later and driving Ukrainian forces back over 10 km. Avdeyevka is the latest heavily fortified Donetsk-adjacent settlement to be liberated, with Russian troops also advancing into Maryinka and Veseloye in recent weeks.

2024-02-24T11:29+0000

2024-02-24T11:29+0000

2024-02-24T11:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

nato

avdeyevka

russia

ukraine

starlink

defense ministry

ammunition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116951318_0:200:2929:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_c73ac51d5c4cf274ac0becae2bc88f5c.jpg

Russia’s Defense Ministry has published exclusive footage of 1st Army Corps assault units exploring a fortified former Ukrainian command post in the ruins of the Avdeyevka’s Coke Plant.The footage brings to mind the hundreds of tons of NATO-standard munitions and equipment left behind by terrorists in the West’s dirty war in Syria, and is another reminder of where tens of billions of American and European taxpayers’ dollars and euros have gone in waging a proxy conflict against Russia in Ukraine.The pristine state of the equipment, much of it apparently new in its original packaging or containers, appears to confirm the speed with which Ukrainian forces were forced to evacuate Avdeyevka and its environs after Russia’s breakthrough last week, with the evacuation happening so swiftly that enemy forces weren’t able to take the equipment with them.Russian troops took full control of Avdeyevka’s Soviet-era Coke and Chemical Plant last Monday, two days after taking the city proper.Situated just 5 km north of the city of Donetsk, Avdeyevka became a frontline town in Ukraine’s war against the Donbass in 2014. For nine years, the settlement was fortified by Ukrainian forces with NATO help in preparation for the conflict with Russia, and was used continuously to shell Donetsk, terrorizing its 600,000+ residents. Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk-adjacent fortification-filled settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the west, and through Veseloye to the north, thus taking some of the pressure off Donetsk and reducing the Ukrainian military’s ability to target the city from these areas using artillery and drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/how-avdeyevka-was-liberated-and-what-comes-next-1116895814.html

avdeyevka

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins 2024-02-24T11:29+0000 true PT1M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what did russia find in avdeyevka's ruins, what nato equipment did ukraine leave behind in avdeyevka, starlink