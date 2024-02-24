https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/see-inside-nato-supplied-starlink-equipped-ukrainian-command-post-in-avdeyevka-coke-plants-ruins-1116950356.html
See Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins
See Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins
Russian forces fully freed the Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka on February 17, capturing the city’s coke and chemical plant two days later and driving Ukrainian forces back over 10 km. Avdeyevka is the latest heavily fortified Donetsk-adjacent settlement to be liberated, with Russian troops also advancing into Maryinka and Veseloye in recent weeks.
2024-02-24T11:29+0000
2024-02-24T11:29+0000
2024-02-24T11:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
nato
avdeyevka
russia
ukraine
starlink
defense ministry
ammunition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116951318_0:200:2929:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_c73ac51d5c4cf274ac0becae2bc88f5c.jpg
Russia’s Defense Ministry has published exclusive footage of 1st Army Corps assault units exploring a fortified former Ukrainian command post in the ruins of the Avdeyevka’s Coke Plant.The footage brings to mind the hundreds of tons of NATO-standard munitions and equipment left behind by terrorists in the West’s dirty war in Syria, and is another reminder of where tens of billions of American and European taxpayers’ dollars and euros have gone in waging a proxy conflict against Russia in Ukraine.The pristine state of the equipment, much of it apparently new in its original packaging or containers, appears to confirm the speed with which Ukrainian forces were forced to evacuate Avdeyevka and its environs after Russia’s breakthrough last week, with the evacuation happening so swiftly that enemy forces weren’t able to take the equipment with them.Russian troops took full control of Avdeyevka’s Soviet-era Coke and Chemical Plant last Monday, two days after taking the city proper.Situated just 5 km north of the city of Donetsk, Avdeyevka became a frontline town in Ukraine’s war against the Donbass in 2014. For nine years, the settlement was fortified by Ukrainian forces with NATO help in preparation for the conflict with Russia, and was used continuously to shell Donetsk, terrorizing its 600,000+ residents. Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk-adjacent fortification-filled settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the west, and through Veseloye to the north, thus taking some of the pressure off Donetsk and reducing the Ukrainian military’s ability to target the city from these areas using artillery and drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/how-avdeyevka-was-liberated-and-what-comes-next-1116895814.html
avdeyevka
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116951318_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3da602bf834d70eb705de834467f7869.jpg
Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins
Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins
2024-02-24T11:29+0000
true
PT1M40S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what did russia find in avdeyevka's ruins, what nato equipment did ukraine leave behind in avdeyevka, starlink
what did russia find in avdeyevka's ruins, what nato equipment did ukraine leave behind in avdeyevka, starlink
See Inside NATO-Supplied, Starlink-Equipped Ukrainian Command Post in Avdeyevka Coke Plant's Ruins
11:29 GMT 24.02.2024 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 24.02.2024)
Russian forces fully freed the Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka on February 17, capturing the city’s coke and chemical plant two days later and driving Ukrainian forces back over 10 km. Avdeyevka is the latest heavily fortified Donetsk-adjacent settlement to be liberated, with Russian troops also advancing into Maryinka and Veseloye in recent weeks.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has published exclusive footage of 1st Army Corps assault units exploring a fortified former Ukrainian command post in the ruins of the Avdeyevka’s Coke Plant.
Troops found a virtual cornucopia of NATO equipment and weaponry, from a Starlink global satellite terminal used to operate drones, to RPG grenades, an anti-tank launcher, automatic weapons, 12.7 mm ammunition, PMC cartridges, frag grenades, and dry rations.
The footage brings to mind
the hundreds of tons of NATO-standard munitions and equipment left behind by terrorists in the West’s dirty war in Syria, and is another reminder of where tens of billions of American and European taxpayers’ dollars and euros have gone in waging a proxy conflict against Russia in Ukraine.
The pristine state of the equipment, much of it apparently new in its original packaging or containers, appears to confirm the speed with which Ukrainian forces were forced to evacuate Avdeyevka and its environs after Russia’s breakthrough last week, with the evacuation happening so swiftly that enemy forces weren’t able to take the equipment with them.
Russian troops took full control of Avdeyevka’s Soviet-era Coke and Chemical Plant last Monday
, two days after taking the city proper
.
Situated just 5 km north of the city of Donetsk, Avdeyevka became a frontline town in Ukraine’s war against the Donbass in 2014. For nine years, the settlement was fortified by Ukrainian forces with NATO help in preparation for the conflict with Russia, and was used continuously to shell Donetsk, terrorizing its 600,000+ residents. Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk-adjacent fortification-filled settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the west, and through Veseloye to the north, thus taking some of the pressure off Donetsk and reducing the Ukrainian military’s ability to target the city from these areas using artillery and drones.