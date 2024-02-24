https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/taurus-missiles-wont-help-ukraine-may-bring-war-to-germany-bundestag-mp-warns-1116955449.html

Taurus Missiles Won’t Help Ukraine, May ‘Bring War to Germany’, Bundestag MP Warns

Former Linke lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht has been outspoken in her opposition to German money and weapons being sent to Ukraine to fuel a proxy war against Russia, and for her criticism of the Scholz government for breaking off economic ties with Germany’s “most important energy supplier.”

The German government’s “mad” policy of sending advanced weapons to Ukraine stands no chance of helping Kiev achieve victory, but could trigger an unstoppable escalation that engulfs Germany in conflict, Bundestag MP Sahra Wagenknecht has said.“I think this is total madness. If we bring war using German weapons to Russia, we will bring war to Germany. And that is being irresponsible to the people of our country,” Wagenknecht warned.All German weapons deliveries will do is prolong the conflict and increase the number of casualties, she stressed.Calling for negotiations to end the Ukrainian crisis, Wagenknecht also emphasized that Russia is a part of Europe, and it is “in our own interest to at least try” to improve relations.Wagenknecht, 54, left Germany’s Die Linke (‘The Left’) democratic socialist party in late 2023, taking nearly a dozen Linke MPs with her and creating her own party, the Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht, in January. The party, whose platform includes socialism, left-wing populism and social conservativism, has 10 seats in the Bundestag, and is polling at up to 14 percent support, according to a January INSA poll. That’s above both the Greens and the Free Democrats in Chancellor Scholz’s Traffic Light Coalition (who came in at 12 and 4 percent support, respectively), with only the conservative populist Alternative for Germany and the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union opposition polling higher (18 and 27 percent, respectively).Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht opened its first party meeting last month by expressing gratitude to the Red Army for its role in the liberation of Europe, including the Auschwitz concentration camp, during World War II.

