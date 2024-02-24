https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/ukrainian-troops-forced-to-withdraw-from-lastochkino-west-of-avdeyevka-1116954658.html

Ukrainian Troops Withdraw From Lastochkino West of Avdeyevka: Reports

The Russian military pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Donbass city of Avdeyevka last week, driving them over 10 km back from the strategic Donetsk suburb... 24.02.2024, Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces have evacuated the settlement of Lastochkino west of Avdeyevka, Ukrainian media have reported.

