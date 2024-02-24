International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/ukrainian-troops-forced-to-withdraw-from-lastochkino-west-of-avdeyevka-1116954658.html
Ukrainian Troops Withdraw From Lastochkino West of Avdeyevka: Reports
Ukrainian Troops Withdraw From Lastochkino West of Avdeyevka: Reports
The Russian military pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Donbass city of Avdeyevka last week, driving them over 10 km back from the strategic Donetsk suburb... 24.02.2024, Sputnik International
2024-02-24T15:14+0000
2024-02-24T15:19+0000
donetsk people's republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116954498_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c569947ccac3e9a5361784291b083840.jpg
Ukrainian forces have evacuated the settlement of Lastochkino west of Avdeyevka, Ukrainian media have reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116954498_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69b67b6deb15e6940a2b9e9e4d5c999e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk people's republic
donetsk people's republic

Ukrainian Troops Withdraw From Lastochkino West of Avdeyevka: Reports

15:14 GMT 24.02.2024 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 24.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA view of Avdeyevka
A view of Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
The Russian military pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Donbass city of Avdeyevka last week, driving them over 10 km back from the strategic Donetsk suburb after cracking through the heavily fortified defensive line.
Ukrainian forces have evacuated the settlement of Lastochkino west of Avdeyevka, Ukrainian media have reported.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала