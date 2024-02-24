https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/ukrainian-troops-forced-to-withdraw-from-lastochkino-west-of-avdeyevka-1116954658.html
Ukrainian Troops Withdraw From Lastochkino West of Avdeyevka: Reports
Ukrainian forces have evacuated the settlement of Lastochkino west of Avdeyevka, Ukrainian media have reported.
15:14 GMT 24.02.2024 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 24.02.2024)
The Russian military pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Donbass city of Avdeyevka last week, driving them over 10 km back from the strategic Donetsk suburb after cracking through the heavily fortified defensive line.
