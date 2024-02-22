International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/watch-chinese-military-blogger-report-from-avdeyevka-1116919141.html
Watch Chinese Military Blogger Report From Avdeyevka
Watch Chinese Military Blogger Report From Avdeyevka
Foreign military experts and reporters are now flocking to the recently liberated settlement of Avdeyevka to show the ins and outs of the town, which was cleared of Ukrainian military by Russian troops.
2024-02-22T15:15+0000
2024-02-22T15:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
avdeyevka
russia
defense ministry
donetsk region
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116918972_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_932b4bd23b331e059f4ae916eecc8dc5.jpg
Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng arrived in Avdeyevka, becoming one of the first foreign journalists to assess the situation on the front line with his own eyes after the town's liberation from Ukrainian forces.Last week, Russian forces entered the heart of the hardened, heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with the Defense Ministry announcing on Sunday that Russian troops had advanced more than 8.5 km deep into Ukrainian positions behind the front line. The total area cleared after fierce fighting was 31.75 square kilometers, with Ukraine losing more than 1,500 soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/how-avdeyevka-was-liberated-and-what-comes-next-1116895814.html
avdeyevka
russia
donetsk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Independent Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng in Avdeyevka
Independent Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng arrived in Avdeyevka, becoming one of the first foreign journalists to assess the situation on the front line with his own eyes after the liberation of the city from Ukrainian forces
2024-02-22T15:15+0000
true
PT1M26S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116918972_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0a40f930bd43d280f5ee183fc25e0b19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Watch Chinese Military Blogger Report From Avdeyevka

15:15 GMT 22.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Foreign military experts and reporters are now flocking to the recently liberated settlement of Avdeyevka to show the ins and outs of the town, which was cleared of Ukrainian military by Russian troops.
Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng arrived in Avdeyevka, becoming one of the first foreign journalists to assess the situation on the front line with his own eyes after the town's liberation from Ukrainian forces.

"Russian forces are currently in full control of the city. They are also providing security in the city. Moreover, the command reported that the Ukrainian troops offered less resistance during their retreat than before," he shared.

Last week, Russian forces entered the heart of the hardened, heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with the Defense Ministry announcing on Sunday that Russian troops had advanced more than 8.5 km deep into Ukrainian positions behind the front line. The total area cleared after fierce fighting was 31.75 square kilometers, with Ukraine losing more than 1,500 soldiers.
A Russian soldier in the streets of Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2024
Analysis
How Avdeyevka Was Liberated and What Comes Next
Yesterday, 01:20 GMT

This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers completely liberating Maryinka last December, allowed the pushback of the Donetsk front lines, strengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала