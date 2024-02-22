https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/watch-chinese-military-blogger-report-from-avdeyevka-1116919141.html
Watch Chinese Military Blogger Report From Avdeyevka
Foreign military experts and reporters are now flocking to the recently liberated settlement of Avdeyevka to show the ins and outs of the town, which was cleared of Ukrainian military by Russian troops.
Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng arrived in Avdeyevka, becoming one of the first foreign journalists to assess the situation on the front line with his own eyes after the town's liberation from Ukrainian forces.Last week, Russian forces entered the heart of the hardened, heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with the Defense Ministry announcing on Sunday that Russian troops had advanced more than 8.5 km deep into Ukrainian positions behind the front line. The total area cleared after fierce fighting was 31.75 square kilometers, with Ukraine losing more than 1,500 soldiers.
Independent Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng in Avdeyevka
Independent Chinese military blogger Zhu Haozheng arrived in Avdeyevka, becoming one of the first foreign journalists to assess the situation on the front line with his own eyes after the liberation of the city from Ukrainian forces
