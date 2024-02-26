International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/most-americans-believe-illegal-migration-hotter-issue-under-biden-than-trump-obama---poll-1116999855.html
Most Americans Believe Illegal Migration Hotter Issue Under Biden Than Trump, Obama - Poll
Most Americans Believe Illegal Migration Hotter Issue Under Biden Than Trump, Obama - Poll
A majority of Americans believe that illegal immigration is a more serious issue under the Biden administration than it was during the Trump and Obama administrations, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.
2024-02-26T20:18+0000
2024-02-26T20:18+0000
americas
border security
ukraine crisis
us
joe biden
donald trump
monmouth university
us customs and border protection (cbp)
illegal migration
illegal immigrants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116999968_0:118:3072:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_96ab6837e4269d052d5cfe8e19adbbfd.jpg
"Public concern about illegal immigration is higher during President Joe Biden’s term than it was under the prior two administrations," Monmouth University said in a press release about its findings. The poll also found that a majority of Americans support building a border wall for the first time since Monmouth University started asking this question in 2015 in its surveys. In addition, the poll found that nearly half of Americans surveyed say the bipartisan Ukraine aid-border security deal that was blocked in the US Senate earlier this month is not tough enough to address the border crisis. The release said 902 adults in the United States were surveyed from February 8 to 12, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/texas-border-dispute-shows-entire-us-constitutional-system-collapsing-in-multiple-ways-1116422032.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116999968_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_792a66325a3d2a85353f72e1dc3ea4c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us migrants, illegal migrants, us-mexico border, texas-mexico border, us border, illegal migration, illegal migrants, what's going on in texas, texas and us federal government, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security, border collapse
us migrants, illegal migrants, us-mexico border, texas-mexico border, us border, illegal migration, illegal migrants, what's going on in texas, texas and us federal government, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security, border collapse

Most Americans Believe Illegal Migration Hotter Issue Under Biden Than Trump, Obama - Poll

20:18 GMT 26.02.2024
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoMigrants walk up the bank on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Migrants walk up the bank on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of Americans believe that illegal immigration is a more serious issue under the Biden administration than it was during the Trump and Obama administrations, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.
"Public concern about illegal immigration is higher during President Joe Biden’s term than it was under the prior two administrations," Monmouth University said in a press release about its findings.
The poll also found that a majority of Americans support building a border wall for the first time since Monmouth University started asking this question in 2015 in its surveys.
In addition, the poll found that nearly half of Americans surveyed say the bipartisan Ukraine aid-border security deal that was blocked in the US Senate earlier this month is not tough enough to address the border crisis.
The release said 902 adults in the United States were surveyed from February 8 to 12, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded.
A family of migrants from Columbia climbs up through a canal fence after crossing under a hole in the US-Mexico border wall in El Paso, Texas, on December 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2024
Analysis
Texas Border Dispute Shows Entire US Constitutional System Collapsing in Multiple Ways
27 January, 00:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала