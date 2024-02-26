https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/most-americans-believe-illegal-migration-hotter-issue-under-biden-than-trump-obama---poll-1116999855.html

Most Americans Believe Illegal Migration Hotter Issue Under Biden Than Trump, Obama - Poll

Most Americans Believe Illegal Migration Hotter Issue Under Biden Than Trump, Obama - Poll

A majority of Americans believe that illegal immigration is a more serious issue under the Biden administration than it was during the Trump and Obama administrations, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.

2024-02-26T20:18+0000

2024-02-26T20:18+0000

2024-02-26T20:18+0000

americas

border security

ukraine crisis

us

joe biden

donald trump

monmouth university

us customs and border protection (cbp)

illegal migration

illegal immigrants

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116999968_0:118:3072:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_96ab6837e4269d052d5cfe8e19adbbfd.jpg

"Public concern about illegal immigration is higher during President Joe Biden’s term than it was under the prior two administrations," Monmouth University said in a press release about its findings. The poll also found that a majority of Americans support building a border wall for the first time since Monmouth University started asking this question in 2015 in its surveys. In addition, the poll found that nearly half of Americans surveyed say the bipartisan Ukraine aid-border security deal that was blocked in the US Senate earlier this month is not tough enough to address the border crisis. The release said 902 adults in the United States were surveyed from February 8 to 12, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/texas-border-dispute-shows-entire-us-constitutional-system-collapsing-in-multiple-ways-1116422032.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us migrants, illegal migrants, us-mexico border, texas-mexico border, us border, illegal migration, illegal migrants, what's going on in texas, texas and us federal government, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security, border collapse