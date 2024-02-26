https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/most-americans-believe-illegal-migration-hotter-issue-under-biden-than-trump-obama---poll-1116999855.html
Most Americans Believe Illegal Migration Hotter Issue Under Biden Than Trump, Obama - Poll
A majority of Americans believe that illegal immigration is a more serious issue under the Biden administration than it was during the Trump and Obama administrations, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.
"Public concern about illegal immigration is higher during President Joe Biden’s term than it was under the prior two administrations," Monmouth University said in a press release about its findings. The poll also found that a majority of Americans support building a border wall for the first time since Monmouth University started asking this question in 2015 in its surveys. In addition, the poll found that nearly half of Americans surveyed say the bipartisan Ukraine aid-border security deal that was blocked in the US Senate earlier this month is not tough enough to address the border crisis. The release said 902 adults in the United States were surveyed from February 8 to 12, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of Americans believe that illegal immigration is a more serious issue under the Biden administration than it was during the Trump and Obama administrations, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.
"Public concern about illegal immigration is higher during President Joe Biden’s term than it was under the prior two administrations," Monmouth University said in a press release about its findings.
The poll also found that a majority of Americans support building a border wall
for the first time since Monmouth University started asking this question in 2015 in its surveys.
In addition, the poll found that nearly half of Americans surveyed say the bipartisan Ukraine aid-border security deal that was blocked in the US Senate
earlier this month is not tough enough to address the border crisis.
The release said 902 adults in the United States were surveyed from February 8 to 12, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded.