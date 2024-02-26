https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/russia-creates-stupor-comprehensive-defense-system-to-counter-drones--1116984851.html
Russia Creates 'Stupor' Comprehensive Defense System to Counter Drones
Russia has created a comprehensive system of defense of objects from drones, capable of timely detection and suppression of drones in several ways at once, the director of the company-developer of this system LLC "Stupor" Vladislav Kustarev told Sputnik.
Russia has created a comprehensive defense system against drones, capable of detecting and suppressing them in several ways at once, Vladislav Kustarev, director of the developer company LLC Stupor, told Sputnik.
"Taking into account the main requirements of users and specialists of the Rosgvardiya [Russia's national guard], the Ministry of Defense, and Russian special services, we have developed a unified system Stupor based on complementary detection complexes, such as radar station, radio frequency scanner, optical drone detection station, and countermeasures equipment for setting barrier interference and coordinate spoofing complex," he said.
Vladislav Kustarev explained that the developers of Stupor combined devices
operating on different principles into the system with the help of their own software. Such a configuration allows for greater reliability and to reduce the number of false alarms.
"Artificial intelligence is embedded in the software complex, which allows Stupor to work without an operator. Data can be uploaded directly to a phone. In addition, it is capable of integrating devices of other producers in our system," Kustarev said.
Kustarev noted that the use of such systems is relevant today, because in the realities of the special military operation, infrastructure and military facilities in central Russia are attacked by Ukrainian UAVs
every week, and it is not always expedient to hit them with air defense systems, spending expensive ammunition on cheap drones, often modified civilian ones.
"Fuel and energy facilities are already equipped with stationary systems for detecting and countering unmanned aircraft. In fact, the majority of drone attacks occur at night, when it is more difficult for the human eye to see flying objects in the sky," Kustarev added.
Speaking about the technical characteristics of Stupor, he noted that the Shtorm (Storm) and Shtil (Calm) complexes included in the system are capable of detecting and capturing a target at a distance of more than five kilometers. In turn, the Pars defense systems suppress UAVs at a distance of up to two kilometers, using a narrow beam of directed action, and creating a "dome" of 360 degrees.