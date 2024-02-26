https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/russian-forces-take-control-of-lastochkino-village-in-avdeyevka-area---mod-1116993850.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Lastochkino Village in Avdeyevka Area - MoD

The Russian armed forces are now in control of the Lastochkyne village in the Avdeyevka area, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“In the Avdeyevka direction, units of the center grouping of forces liberated the village of Lastochkino and continued to improve the situation along the front line,” the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military also repelled an attack in Rabotyno, while the Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 soldiers in the Kherson direction, the ministry added.

