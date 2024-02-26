International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/russian-forces-take-control-of-lastochkino-village-in-avdeyevka-area---mod-1116993850.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Lastochkino Village in Avdeyevka Area - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Lastochkino Village in Avdeyevka Area - MoD
The Russian armed forces are now in control of the Lastochkyne village in the Avdeyevka area, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-02-26T12:12+0000
2024-02-26T12:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
avdeyevka
russia
kherson
defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116794884_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_652bd75df190d45393aa5446d9e24d71.jpg
“In the Avdeyevka direction, units of the center grouping of forces liberated the village of Lastochkino and continued to improve the situation along the front line,” the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military also repelled an attack in Rabotyno, while the Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 soldiers in the Kherson direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html
avdeyevka
russia
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116794884_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abc2b76201c2064b0b77cd98b8475b55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lastochkino village, avdeyevka direction, avdeyevka area, russian forces
lastochkino village, avdeyevka direction, avdeyevka area, russian forces

Russian Forces Take Control of Lastochkino Village in Avdeyevka Area - MoD

12:12 GMT 26.02.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankA soldier from a Russian anti-aircraft missile unit from the Ivanovo Airborne Forces
A soldier from a Russian anti-aircraft missile unit from the Ivanovo Airborne Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are now in control of the Lastochkyne village in the Avdeyevka are, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
“In the Avdeyevka direction, units of the center grouping of forces liberated the village of Lastochkino and continued to improve the situation along the front line,” the ministry said in a statement.
Russian soldier walks through a wooded area in the Avdeyevka direction. February 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Battle for Avdeyevka: The View From Donetsk
17 February, 02:08 GMT
The Russian military also repelled an attack in Rabotyno, while the Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 soldiers in the Kherson direction, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала