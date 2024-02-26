https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/ukraine-loses-over-420-soldiers-in-donetsk-region-in-past-day---mod-1116992657.html
Ukraine Loses Over 420 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 420 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed seven attacks and two counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, six counterattacks in the Avdeyevka, area, three attacks in the Donetsk area, and two attacks in the Zaporozhye area. Kiev has also lost up to 410 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, up to 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, and up to 145 soldiers in the Kupyansk area.
Ukraine Loses Over 420 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 420 soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy lost over 420 military personnel, two armored personnel carriers, four vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, as well as a counter-battery counter station [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 410 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, up to 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, and up to 145 soldiers in the Kupyansk area.