Ukraine Loses Over 420 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 420 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed seven attacks and two counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, six counterattacks in the Avdeyevka, area, three attacks in the Donetsk area, and two attacks in the Zaporozhye area. Kiev has also lost up to 410 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, up to 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, and up to 145 soldiers in the Kupyansk area.

