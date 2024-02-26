https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/west-risks-worst-case-scenario-in-ukraine--slovak-pm--1116996421.html

West Risks 'Worst-Case Scenario' in Ukraine — Slovak PM

West Risks 'Worst-Case Scenario' in Ukraine — Slovak PM

The agenda for a high-stakes summit under the auspices of France has stirred reactions from an EU and NATO member, raising concerns about the potential impact of its resolutions.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned Western countries could opt for the "worst solution" at a high-profile meeting hosted by France on Monday.Fico expressed fears ahead of the meeting via a video on X, stating that "the information about the issues we’re supposed to talk about on Monday sends chills down my spine."On Sunday, he confirmed he would attend the summit dispelling earlier doubts.The Elysee Palace portrayed the event as a platform for participants to reassert their solidarity with the Kiev regime and commitment to confront Russia.One French presidential official told reporters that supporters of Kiev should remain united despite the huge losses incurred by the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.In response, the Slovak PM voiced doubts about a full-scale escalation of the conflict and the “unlimited military and financial assistance” that strategy entails.Fico also reiterated his stance of keeping Slovak troops out of the conflict, even at the expense of his position. He insisted on seeking advice from Slovakia’s National Security Council and his coalition government partners before heading to Paris.The Paris summit comes as the Ukraine conflict enters its third year. Kiev declined a peace agreement with Moscow in 2022 and in favour of attempting to win on the battlefield — counting on promises of military aid from its Western backers.Despite those supplies, the Ukrainian army’s much-touted summer counteroffensive was a complete disaster which failed to recapture any significant territories. Just a few days before the summit, the Russian armed forces liberated Avdeyevka — a strategic town in Donbass — and have continued to advance along the front line since then.Donor fatigue now grips Ukraine’s military backers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz launched an audit of arms deliveries from EU members last month, stating they “are by all means too small.” In a recent outburst, Republican US Senator for South Carolina Lindsey Graham criticized the lack of commitment from NATO members to spending the target of two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, saying 19 of the US-led military bloc's 31 members were failing to meet that target.The European Union looks increasingly unlikely to meet its pledge to supply 1 million 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine.Moscow maintains that arms supplies to the conflict-ridden country will only prolong the conflict without affecting the final outcome.

