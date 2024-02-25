https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/russian-forces-take-more-advantageous-position-near-avdeyevka-1116971972.html
Russian Forces Take More Advantageous Position Near Avdeyevka
Russian forces repelled nine attacks by Ukraine near Avdeyevka and Kherson over the past 24 hours, with Kiev's losses reaching up to 130 personnel in the areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Near Avdeyevka, units of the Tsentr battlegroup took more advantageous lines and positions and defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade near the village of Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. In this area alone, Ukraine lost up to 100 servicemen killed and wounded in the past 24 hours, with Russian forces also eliminating four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and one Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle, as well as a D-30 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD anti-drone electronic warfare system, the ministry added.Meanwhile, in the Kherson region, Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army, destroying three motor vehicles and one US-made M777 artillery system around the villages of Rabotino and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry said. Ukraine's losses in this area totaled up to 30 troops killed and wounded in the past 24 hours.In the Donetsk and South Donetsk regions, the Russian army eliminated a total of 500 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one US-made M777 artillery system, one German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled gun and a Ukrainian army ammunition depot.In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces repelled four attacks by Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with the enemy losing about 180 personnel, one tank, three vehicles, one US-made M777 artillery system, one US-made M198 howitzer, and one D-20 gun-howitzer in the area, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces repelled nine attacks by Ukraine near Avdeyevka and Kherson over the past 24 hours, with Kiev's losses reaching up to 130 personnel in the areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Near Avdeyevka, units of the Tsentr battlegroup took more advantageous lines and positions and defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade near the village of Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic,"
the ministry said.
In this area alone, Ukraine lost up to 100 servicemen killed and wounded in the past 24 hours, with Russian forces also eliminating four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and one Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle, as well as a D-30 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD anti-drone electronic warfare system, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, in the Kherson region, Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army, destroying three motor vehicles and one US-made M777 artillery system around the villages of Rabotino
and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry said. Ukraine's losses in this area totaled up to 30 troops killed and wounded in the past 24 hours.
In the Donetsk and South Donetsk regions, the Russian army eliminated a total of 500 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one US-made M777 artillery system, one German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled gun and a Ukrainian army ammunition depot.
In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces repelled four attacks by Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with the enemy losing about 180 personnel, one tank, three vehicles, one US-made M777 artillery system, one US-made M198 howitzer, and one D-20 gun-howitzer in the area, the ministry said.