https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/us-spent-decades-worth-of-weapons-supplies-on-proxy-war-in-ukraine---senator-1116948837.html

US Spent 'Decades' Worth of Weapons Supplies’ on Proxy War in Ukraine - Senator

US Spent 'Decades' Worth of Weapons Supplies’ on Proxy War in Ukraine - Senator

The US has spent a decades-worth stockpile of weapons on the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said in an interview at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

2024-02-24T09:29+0000

2024-02-24T09:29+0000

2024-02-24T09:29+0000

world

cpac

republican

ukraine

munich security conference

ammunition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116949017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_458d64f90aabdab85226f2b5b79fbe7e.jpg

The US has spent decades' worth of weapons on the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said in an interview at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). As a result, the US has been thrust into a situation where it might not be able to meet the needs of its own national security, the Republican from Ohio warned.He deplored the destruction of the American manufacturing base over the years, which has resulted in that, “We don’t make enough of that stuff on our own.”According to Vance, “the elites of America have fundamentally failed their own people” in several ways in their reaction to the Ukraine conflict, and he called out the Democrats for being “obsessed with Russia,” the “Russia collusion hoax,” which has clouded their judgment.“It is absurd for the US to devote so many resources, so much attention, and so much time to a border conflict six thousand miles away while out own US southern border is wide open,” insisted the Republican, adding:In a broadside targeting President Joe Biden, whose US foreign aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine is currently stuck in Congress, he succinctly pointed out:Elsewhere during the CPAC interview, Vance speculated that the Biden administration’s lack of effort to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is rooted in financial interests.“I hate to say it, but I think it’s all about the money,” Vance said on Friday, adding that lots of money and resources being sent to Ukraine are getting “skimmed off the top.”The Ohio senator attempted to get across the same message at the recent Munich Security Conference. Vance argued that the US cannot continue to support Ukraine as its defense industry doesn’t produce enough munitions. “You don’t win wars with GDP or euros or dollars. You win wars with weapons, and the West doesn’t make enough weapons,” he was quoted as saying.Weighing in on the stalled aid package to Ukraine, and whether it could make an impact if it passed the US House, the Republican was cited by Politico as saying:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-uses-ukraine-to-test-military-solutions-for-future-use-expert-says-1113561952.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/schumer-says-zelensky-told-him-ukraine-will-lose-to-russia-without-us-aid-1116945095.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us senator jd vance, why us help ukraine, us arms for ukraine, why us supply ukraine with arms, us military complex, us peace initiative plan on ukraine, us foreign policy in ukraine