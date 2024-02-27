https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/carlson-says-lawyers-warned-him-of-risk-of-us-government-prosecution-for-putin-interview-1117024541.html

Carlson Says Lawyers Warned Him of Risk of US Government Prosecution for Putin Interview

US journalist Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday that his lawyers warned him that the United States could arrest him on sanctions violations for conducting an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"My lawyers, before I left … said you’re going to get arrested if you do this by the US government on sanctions violations," Carlson said in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman. Carlson said he was happy to face such a risk and rejected the premise of such charges. Carlson's head lawyer reportedly said his freedom depended on the questions he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin. "If you're seen as too nice to him, you could get arrested when you come back," Carlson's lawyer reportedly said. "You're describing a fascist country. You're saying that the U.S. government will arrest me if I don't ask the questions they want asked?" the American journalist wondered. Meanwhile, Carlson insists he wasn't concerned for his safety in Russia at all.

