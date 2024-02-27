https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/us-army-offers-new-publication-on-russias-military-tactics-1117006320.html
US Army Churns Out New Manual on Getting to Know Russia's 'Military Tactics'
The US Army accompanied a link to the publication on its social media account with an introduction under the headline: “Do you know your enemy?”
The US military has released a large set of data
on the Russian Armed Forces and their military tactics, conspicuously omitting any focus on Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
Army Techniques Publication (ATP) 7-100.1
is a 280-page document
that professes to sum up "Russian tactics for use in Army training, professional education, and leader development
."
It addresses Russian military doctrine "with a focus on army ground forces and tactical operations in offense, defense, and related mission sets" and "addresses the tactics, organization, and activities of the Russian military."
The document uses "Russian tactical concepts employed in training and exercises, primarily for large-scale combat operations," the US military stated.
The publication offers up its vision of how Russia would fight according to its doctrine, resorting to “Russian tactical concepts employed in training and exercises, primarily for large-scale combat operations (LSCO)."
The publication includes a variety of information, ranging from the alleged places of permanent deployment of military units to the tactical and technical characteristics of Russian weapons.
However, it adds from the outset that the ATP is “not meant to represent how the Russians are currently fighting in Ukraine,” as the conflict is still being studied and the US Army is “continuing to revise our assessments.”
Under the title "Do you know your enemy?" a reference to the publication was released on the social media account of the US Army Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD). The CADD is the CAC Commander's Executive Agent for Army Doctrine, managing the Army Doctrine Program to provide soldiers with a "useable format that facilitates operations and learning."
The publication comes as a few days earlier, US Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor was cited by The Washington Post as praising the work and tactics of the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces in the course of the military operation in Ukraine.
“Russian artillery has rendered maneuver difficult and command posts unsurvivable,” stressed Taylor.
In a presentation on how the conflict in Ukraine has “changed warfare,” Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor was cited as underscoring:
“The US military is undertaking an expansive revision of its approach to war fighting, having largely abandoned the counterinsurgency playbook that was a hallmark of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan to focus instead on preparing for an even larger conflict with more sophisticated adversaries such as Russia or China.”
US officials were described by the outlet as using the ongoing Ukraine conflict as “an active and bountiful research opportunity for American military planners as they look to the future.”
It was added that a “classified year-long study” will “help inform the next National Defense Strategy.”