China Warns Taiwan's US-Supported Pursuit of Separation Fraught With Military Danger

China strongly condemns US sponsorship of Taiwanese administration and slams Washington for pumping island with top-notch weapons.

Last week, the US Department of State approved a possible sale of communications defense equipment, requested by Taiwan and valued at $75 million. "Attempts by the government of the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan to reach independence relying on the US and weapons, can only cause military danger in the region of the Taiwan Strait and put the Taiwanese compatriots into a dangerous position," Zhu told a press conference. China calls on the US to commit to the one-China principle, the terms of the three Chinese-US joint communiques as well as to stop selling weapons to Taiwan, the spokesperson added. Earlier in February, the Pentagon said it had signed a contract worth over $68 million with the Raytheon defense-industrial company for the production and delivery of 50 air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan. Work under the contract is expected to be completed in March 2028. Tensions between the United States and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's visit, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

