https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-backed-candidates-victory-in-taiwan-means-year-of-the-dragon-is-going-to-be-tense-1116147787.html

US-Backed Candidate's Victory in Taiwan Means 'Year of the Dragon is Going to Be Tense'

US-Backed Candidate's Victory in Taiwan Means 'Year of the Dragon is Going to Be Tense'

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te was proclaimed the victor of the regional election on the island by the Taiwanese Central Election Commission on January 13.

2024-01-13T19:07+0000

2024-01-13T19:07+0000

2024-01-13T19:07+0000

analysis

us

china

taiwan

democratic progressive party (dpp)

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg

Not long after his victory, Lai proclaimed during a press conference that he and his colleagues will “protect Taiwan from China's continued threats and intimidation."On the mainland, China's Taiwan Affairs Office chief Chen Binhua declared that Beijing “will adhere to the 1992 consensus, which embodies the One China principle, and firmly oppose separatist actions aimed at achieving Taiwan's independence, as well as interference by external forces."So far, it seems that the DPP “will continue to occupy the [so-called] Presidential Office and do the bidding of the United States,” which is “ultimately a victory for Western empire,” said Jeff Brown, author of The China Trilogy and editor at China Rising Radio Sinoland.According to him, the US will make the most of the current situation to “frustrate and irritate Beijing, along with vassals South Korea, Japan and the Philippines,” three countries “heavily occupied by American troops.”According to Brown, the leaders of the DPP are merely “American satraps and the US will use their subordination to abuse the Taiwanese people as geopolitical pawns.”“What is worrisome is in spite of losing badly in Ukraine and Palestine, Uncle Sam is clearly planning on war with China at some point, using Taiwan as a proxy,” Brown mused. “Japan, South Korea and the Philippines are expanding their American military occupations with new bases and Taiwan keeps buying US weapons.”He described the emerging situation in East Asia as “one big three-dimensional geopolitical chess game, which could easily end up in a hot war.”“With America’s DPP still in power in Taiwan, 2024, the Year of the Dragon is going to be tense,” he added.Meanwhile, Beijing-based China expert, author, and columnist Francesco Sisci has observed that the election outcome in Taiwan presents Beijing with a “very interesting development,” as the DPP lost the majority in the parliament despite witnessing their candidate win the regional leader election.He also argued that neither Beijing nor Taipei want to escalate the situation, especially since mainland China “scored some points” with the two opposition parties that “are closer to Beijing” now controlling the majority of the island’s parliament.Despite that, he did note that “it's easy to think that one of the parties could collaborate more” with the Taiwanese leader.However, things could change after the 2024 US presidential election, he added, since “China is of paramount importance for the United States.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-announces-delegation-to-taiwan-as-pro-independence-candidate-wins-regional-elections-1116147402.html

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwan election results, taiwan china relations, one china policy