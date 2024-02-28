https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/ex-pentagon-analyst-us-army-restructuring-to-potentially-take-on-russia-and-china-is-crazy-1117042341.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: US Army Restructuring to Potentially Take on Russia and China is 'Crazy'

The US Army is cutting its force by 24,000 and restructuring to be capable of fighting the next major wars as it struggles to recruit new troops, according to a new service document titled "Army Force Structure Transformation." What's behind the overhaul?

The cuts will diminish the US Army's size from roughly 494,000 to 470,000 troops by fiscal year 2029. According to the US press, counterinsurgency jobs, which increased during Washington's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, will be slashed first."We [the US] are moving away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency; we want to be postured for large-scale combat operations," US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters on February 27."They're once again looking to the older conventional type of warfare on the battlefields, such as what they're witnessing now in Ukraine," Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik. Given that the US Army - as well as the entire Department of Defense - has changed its overall doctrine toward future wars and direct confrontations with both Russia and China, the announced restructuring effort is not surprising, according to Maloof."They're looking back once again to large armies fighting each other," the military expert remarked.The army transformation also envisages improving anti-drone and air defense capabilities.As per the document, it is planning to add:At the same time, this transformation will be done at the expense of counterinsurgency and counterterrorism, he pointed out."I think that if you're al-Qaida*, ISIS*, you're going to be jumping for joy because that means the army will have less special forces to deal with them," Maloof remarked.When asked whether the overhaul was prompted by a lack of troops, he noted that "recruitment in the United States has been way down by all the services except the Marine Corps."The Pentagon's military doctrine suggests that the US Army will continue to fight "forever wars", he noted, adding that the Americans are fed up with them.Moreover, despite neoconservatives' fear-mongering, many in the West don't believe that Russia would invade NATO member states."We've had 23 years of endless wars. And the American people are really fed up. Plus, now we're trying to support other people's wars at the expense of our own national security by lessening our own borders," Maloof said, referring to the ongoing migrant crisis in the US.He warned that taking on Russia or China is unlikely to end well for the army."We need to acknowledge the fact that countries such as Russia and China have capabilities. And they're now, especially Russia, obviously very battle-tested. Our troops are not. They've only been involved in counterinsurgencies. And if they want large-scale wars, Russia is up to it. They have demonstrated that. And I don't know if that's the direction we want to be going into and for what purpose," he continued.While Russia, China, Iran and other emerging economies are looking for further collaboration in Eurasia in terms of infrastructure and economic development, Washington is looking for new defense agreements and is seeking to contain both China and Russia.*Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

