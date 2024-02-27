https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/retreating-ukrainians-try-to-stop-russian-advance-with-chemical-terror-attacks-1117018450.html

Retreating Ukrainians Try to Stop Russian Advance With Chemical Terror Attacks

Ukrainian special services plotted a terrorist attack in Russia's Zaporozhye region using an analog of the US-made BZ chemical warfare agent, according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). What is BZ and how did it get to Ukraine?

military

The FSB has prevented a chemical sabotage attack in Russia's Zaporozhye region.The plot involved an analog of the US-made chemical warfare agent BZ, also known as 3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate (QNB), according to the Russian security services.The FSB published video footage of the detention of three Ukrainians suspected of plotting the attack. During the arrest, two packages were seized from a private household, inside of which there were several bottles with the inscription "Biosporin" in Ukrainian.Although considered a non-lethal weapon, BZ can lead to paralysis of the heart muscle and death from a large-enough dosage, warned Nikulin.BZ is a stable white crystalline powder without taste or smell. The substance is almost insoluble in water, but soluble in dilute acids, alcohol and most other solvents, chloroform and other alkyl halides.BZ was developed by the US military at the Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland in 1955. Its psychoactive effects were only realized in 1961, and field tests to determine its combat effectiveness were completed in 1966. The US Army describes it as a "central nervous system depressant". According to the Pentagon, it could "disrupt the high integrative functions of memory, problem solving, attention, and comprehension" whereas "a relatively high dose produces toxic delirium, destroying the individual’s ability to perform any military task."The US announced the complete destruction of BZ stockpiles back in 1990, when about 50 tons of the substance were disposed of. However, according to Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces, the US can still produce tons of the weapon's precursor chemicals every year.According to Nikulin, the substance was used several times against Syrian soldiers fighting US-backed sectarian terrorists — and now it has been found in Ukraine.He believes BZ came to Ukraine from the US as part of other arms deliveries. Nikulin noted that Syrian jihadists also appeared to get their chemical agents from US sources."The Turks have repeatedly caught Syrian militants at the border with chemical warfare agents marked 'Made in the USA.' So, there is nothing particularly new here," the expert said. "We see that the United States has violated the Convention (which it itself signed) and, it seems, it continues to violate [the law]." Nikulin said the latest plot shoed the Ukrainian military is trying to stop Russia's advance with acts of chemical sabotage.

