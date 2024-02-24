https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/us-army-veteran-pentagons-probe-into-ukraine-aid-unlikely-to-hold-culprits-accountable-1116955612.html

US Army Veteran: Pentagon's Probe Into Ukraine Aid Unlikely to Hold Culprits Accountable

US Army Veteran: Pentagon's Probe Into Ukraine Aid Unlikely to Hold Culprits Accountable

Pentagon Inspector-General General Robert Storch announced on February 23 that US criminal investigators have opened over 50 cases related to Ukraine aid. How could the probe pan out?

2024-02-24T17:51+0000

2024-02-24T17:51+0000

2024-02-24T17:51+0000

pentagon

world

military & intelligence

opinion

earl rasmussen

ukraine

kiev

us army

congress

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109779241_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd3b13fccf72222ef1053bec2d7cf6d.jpg

The Pentagon has signaled that it wants to probe the alleged "procurement fraud, product substitution, theft, fraud or corruption, and diversion" connected to military aid to the Kiev regime."They'll do things behind the doors. And I'll be surprised if they actually come up with some firm, provable allegations to support this. Some of the information will be classified," the US military veteran continued. "I see this just as a media thing and the Defense Department trying to show that they are doing something, but I really question — even if they come up with some specific findings and individuals or organizations, — I don't think anything much is going to happen to it."Concerns about the Department of Defense's inability to track military aid to Ukraine began to emerge as early as in April 2022, when US officials and Pentagon sources, quoted by CNN, said that the US has "few ways" to track weaponry it has sent across the border into Ukraine. They raised fears that US arms could end up in the wrong hands. Earlier, the US-funded 2021 Global Organized Crime Index called Ukraine one of the largest arms-trafficking markets in Europe.Congress Republicans have repeatedly raised alarm over the lack of oversight of US military aid to Ukraine. In February, House representatives requested documents related to America's assistance to Kiev from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Congressmen demanded to know "how the Department intends to mitigate the vulnerabilities of military assistance to Ukraine."When asked how the inspector-general's investigations could affect the prospects of President Joe Biden's $60-billion Ukraine aid request getting through the House of Representatives, the retired lieutenant colonel argued that the probe would not stop Congress approving at least some of the latest arms package for the Kiev regime."I still don't believe they'll end up being $60 billion, maybe $30 billion or $40 billion, but they will. They're just politically too deep into this, and no one wants to look for a way out prior to the election," he said.At the same time, he did not rule out US and European conservatives — visibly growing skeptical of Washington's and Brussels' attempts to pour billions into Ukraine despite repeated military failures — scrutinising the spending. Republicans could capitalize on the issue prior to the November elections.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/part-of-us-equipment-supplied-to-ukraine-ends-up-on-black-market---former-pentagon-adviser-1112734487.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221128/no-blank-check-gop-lawmakers-demand-more-oversight--accountability-over-ukraine-aid-1104770347.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/pentagon-probing-over-50-cases-of-theft-fraud-or-corruption-linked-to-ukraine-aid-1116953199.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/tucker-carlson-believes-ukraine-will-never-repay-60bln-to-us-if-aid-provided-in-loan-1116814343.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us aid to ukraine, pentagon's probe into military aid to ukraine, pentagon ig announced probe into ukraine aid, lack of oversight of aid to ukraine, zelensky corruption, kiev regime's corruption, ukraine's weapons smuggling, us weapons end up in black markets