https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/us-nuclear-weapons-plant-suspends-operations-over-wildfire-threat-1117038234.html

US Nuclear Weapons Plant Suspends Operations Over Wildfire Threat

US Nuclear Weapons Plant Suspends Operations Over Wildfire Threat

Sputnik International

Originally established in 1942 as an ordnance facility, the Pantex plant is currently the lone facility for nuclear weapon assembly and dismantling in the United States.

2024-02-28T14:00+0000

2024-02-28T14:00+0000

2024-02-28T14:00+0000

americas

us

texas

amarillo

us national nuclear security administration

department of energy (doe)

nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106915/20/1069152078_0:0:2100:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_b38140589ef21a47274844f3fa4044c5.jpg

The US' only nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly facility has been forced to temporarily halt operations due to concerns over the nearby wildfires in Texas.According to local media reports, the announcement about the plant’s shutdown came on Tuesday evening, with Pantex insisting that the weapons and “special materials” stored at the site are safe.The media outlet added that Consolidated Nuclear Security and National Nuclear Security Administration officials warned about some sort of incident occurring at the plant earlier on Tuesday evening.Pantex Plant: What is It?Originally established in 1942 as an ordnance factory, the Pantex plant had been repurposed as a nuclear weapon assembly and dismantling facility – the only one of its kind in the United States.Located near the city of Amarillo in Texas, the Pantex plant is a US Department of Energy facility run by BWXT Pantex and Sandia National Laboratory.Aside from the assembly of nuclear weapons and the dismantling of the nukes slated for retirement from the US stockpile, the plant also handles maintenance and modification of the United States’ nuclear ordnance.Though the plant has not produced any new nuclear weapons since 1991, it has since “safely dismantled thousands of weapons retired from the stockpile by the military and placed the resulting plutonium pits in interim storage,” a statement on Pantex’s website claims.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/failed-trident-missile-launch-casts-doubt-on-us-and-uk-nuclear-capability-1116908317.html

americas

texas

amarillo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us nuclear weapons, pantex plant nuclear weapons